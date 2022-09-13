Williams Lake seniors bring home silver medals from Canada 55+ Games

Bernie Inscho and Ingrid Vickers are proud of the silver medals they won playing crib at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August. Chris Hornby, left, and Penny Docherty are gearing up to compete in carpet bowling at the 2022 BC 55+ Games in Victoria. Alice Leake is also on their team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ingrid Vickers and Bernie Inscho are still beaming after winning silver medals playing crib at the Canada 55+ Games held in Kamloops in August.

The two women were wearing their medals at the Seniors Activity Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and said they had a great time representing Williams Lake at the games.

They arrived in Kamloops on Aug. 22, accredited on the 23rd, played on the 24 and 25.

“It was a wonderful time,” Vickers said. “There were 25 teams from across Canada. We had to medal in a previous B.C. Games before we could compete in the Canadian games. It had been delayed and it was the first games in three years.”

Teams came from as far away as Newfoundland and Labrador and the Northwest Territories.

“Kamloops as the host city was absolutely fabulous,” Vickers said. “There were 2,790 participants and 1,000 volunteers for all the different games.”

Inscho said it was a fantastic time.

“The furthest away team we played was from Dawson City, Yukon.”

The next Canada 55+ Games will be held in Trois Rivieres, Que. in 2024.

This week the pair will be heading to the 2022 55+ BC Games being held in Victoria, Sept. 13 to 17.

Joining them from Williams Lake are two other crib teams comprised of Gordon and Helen Mayfield, and Pat Cassidy and Joyce Bradshaw.

Penny Docherty, Alice Leake and Chris Hornby are attending to play carpet bowling, Doug and Floris Martineau are entered in golf and Leo Rankin will compete in track and field.

It will be the first time for Hornby and Docherty, who were at the Seniors Activity Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as well.

“There’s a first time for everything,” Hornby said.

First organized in 1987 with provincial government assistance, the idea behind the games is that sport and recreation development for seniors would have a direct bearing on the quality of life for older British Columbians and for the province as a whole.

The name of the games was changed from BC Seniors Games to the 55+ BC Games in 2015.



