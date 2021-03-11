Rugby Rookies, by Mike Levitt - published by Lorimer. (Image submitted)

Rugby Rookies, by Mike Levitt - published by Lorimer. (Image submitted)

WILLIAMS LAKE RUGBY TRIVIA CONTEST: Enter to win one of two rugby-themed prize packs

Women’s rugby trivia marks author Mike Levitt’s second book launch, Rugby Rookies

The Williams Lake Tribune has teamed up with Rugby Rookies author Mike Levitt, the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club and Lake City Secondary School’s girls rugby program for a rugby-themed trivia contest.

Levitt recently released his second offering, Rugby Rookies, about a group of junior high school girls starting up their own rugby team at their school. With it comes challenges and, ultimately, how the girls band together to triumph facing much adversity along the way.

Levitt, a retired Williams Lake high school teacher and rugby coach, himself, offers up some special tributes to the lakecity — his former hometown — in the novel, tailored to relucant readers aged 10 to 13.

Below is a skill-testing, Williams Lake Rugby Trivia Quiz.

E-mail your answers to greg.sabatino@wltribune.com or drop them off at the Tribune front office at 188 North 1st Ave. from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 to 4 p.m. Deadline for submission is Friday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m.

The entrants with the most correct answers will be entered into a draw to win one of two rugby-themed prize packs, donated by author Mike Levitt, the Lake City Secondary School’s girls rugby program and the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club.

READ MORE: Former Williams Lake rugby coach, teacher, releases second book on rugby

Submissions must include: name, age and phone number, so winners can be contacted. Prizes will be split into two categories: 18 and under and 19 and above. The youth prize includes a copy of Rugby Rookies, along with rugby swag, while the adult prize contains a Fox Mountain Brewing Co. gift pack, plus rugby gear from the Williams Lake Rustlers.

Rugby Rookies, meanwhile, is available to order online through the Open Book or at Lorimer publishing.

Williams Lake Rugby Trivia

1.) Which three Williams Lake women played rugby at Acadia University for the Axewomen beginning in 2016?

2.) What Williams Lake woman won a U Sports national championship with the St. Francis Xavier (StFX) X-Women in 2018?

3.) What is the Williams Lake women’s rugby team called?

4.) What is Williams Lake’s Canada Sevens star Kayla Moleschi’s nickname (hint: she has two. One correct answer will be accepted)?

5.) Who was Kayla Moleschi’s first rugby coach?

6.) Kayla Moleschi was named the Canada Sevens women’s player of the year in what year?

7.) How many caps (number of times a player has competed with his or her national team) does Leslie Cripps, who grew up in Williams Lake and played rugby for the women’s team, have?

8.) Leslie Cripps received a prestigious rugby honour in 2019. What was it?

9.) What is Leslie Cripps’ nickname?

10.) Who were Leslie Cripps’ first coaches in Williams Lake?

11.) Which recent Lake City Secondary School graduate is playing in her third year with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, and is a player with Canada’s under-20 team?

12.) What two years was Lake City Secondary School the only team in the province to win a medal at multiple provincials (seven-a-side and 15-a-side)?

13.) What Williams Lake resident captained Canada’s under-23 women’s team in the year 2000, and was a player for Team BC for almost a decade?

14.) Who is the current coach of the Lake City Falcons high school girls rugby team?

15.) Which twins were named to Acadia’s all-decade team in 2020?

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey player from Vancouver Island scores first NHL goal as part of a hat trick
Next story
High School Rodeo events planned for Cariboo cities

Just Posted

Photographs, cards, flowers and a cross mark the location along Highway 20 where a single vehicle crash Oct. 19, 2019 claimed the lives of two Williams Lake teens and injured three others. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Young woman faces mutliple charges stemming from 2019 fatal crash near Williams Lake

Dallas Margret Judd-Rekunyk is accused of impaired driving causing the death of two teens

Tyson Roberts of Quesnel holds on for dear life during the saddle bronc event at the B.C. High School Rodeo in 2020. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High School Rodeo events planned for Cariboo cities

Both Williams Lake and Quesnel are set to host rodeos for students this spring

Rugby Rookies, by Mike Levitt - published by Lorimer. (Image submitted)
WILLIAMS LAKE RUGBY TRIVIA CONTEST: Enter to win one of two rugby-themed prize packs

Women’s rugby trivia marks author Mike Levitt’s second book launch, Rugby Rookies

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli. (Photos courtesy of Emcon Services)
West Fraser Road rebuild to set to begin this spring south of Quesnel

Minister Rob Fleming said the road work will create a safer, more reliable road and bridge

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

Most Read