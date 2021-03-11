WILLIAMS LAKE RUGBY TRIVIA CONTEST: Enter to win one of two rugby-themed prize packs

The Williams Lake Tribune has teamed up with Rugby Rookies author Mike Levitt, the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club and Lake City Secondary School’s girls rugby program for a rugby-themed trivia contest.

Levitt recently released his second offering, Rugby Rookies, about a group of junior high school girls starting up their own rugby team at their school. With it comes challenges and, ultimately, how the girls band together to triumph facing much adversity along the way.

Levitt, a retired Williams Lake high school teacher and rugby coach, himself, offers up some special tributes to the lakecity — his former hometown — in the novel, tailored to relucant readers aged 10 to 13.

Below is a skill-testing, Williams Lake Rugby Trivia Quiz.

The entrants with the most correct answers will be entered into a draw to win one of two rugby-themed prize packs, donated by author Mike Levitt, the Lake City Secondary School’s girls rugby program and the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club.

Submissions must include: name, age and phone number, so winners can be contacted. Prizes will be split into two categories: 18 and under and 19 and above. The youth prize includes a copy of Rugby Rookies, along with rugby swag, while the adult prize contains a Fox Mountain Brewing Co. gift pack, plus rugby gear from the Williams Lake Rustlers.

Rugby Rookies, meanwhile, is available to order online through the Open Book or at Lorimer publishing.

Williams Lake Rugby Trivia

1.) Which three Williams Lake women played rugby at Acadia University for the Axewomen beginning in 2016?

2.) What Williams Lake woman won a U Sports national championship with the St. Francis Xavier (StFX) X-Women in 2018?

3.) What is the Williams Lake women’s rugby team called?

4.) What is Williams Lake’s Canada Sevens star Kayla Moleschi’s nickname (hint: she has two. One correct answer will be accepted)?

5.) Who was Kayla Moleschi’s first rugby coach?

6.) Kayla Moleschi was named the Canada Sevens women’s player of the year in what year?

7.) How many caps (number of times a player has competed with his or her national team) does Leslie Cripps, who grew up in Williams Lake and played rugby for the women’s team, have?

8.) Leslie Cripps received a prestigious rugby honour in 2019. What was it?

9.) What is Leslie Cripps’ nickname?

10.) Who were Leslie Cripps’ first coaches in Williams Lake?

11.) Which recent Lake City Secondary School graduate is playing in her third year with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, and is a player with Canada’s under-20 team?

12.) What two years was Lake City Secondary School the only team in the province to win a medal at multiple provincials (seven-a-side and 15-a-side)?

13.) What Williams Lake resident captained Canada’s under-23 women’s team in the year 2000, and was a player for Team BC for almost a decade?

14.) Who is the current coach of the Lake City Falcons high school girls rugby team?

15.) Which twins were named to Acadia’s all-decade team in 2020?



