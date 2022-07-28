Williams Lake rugby players part of Bronze win at BC Summer Games

Eight Cariboo-area rugby players were on the bronze medal team at the 2022 BC Summer Games held in Prince George July 21 to 24.

Joey Augustine from Horsefly, Shailynn Brommit, Adrienne Brommit, Kalli Campbell, Hailey Anne Dunbar, Gabrielle Knox, Maya Nowotny, Joelle Thurow and coach Natasha Johnson from Williams Lake and Floria Meili from Lone Butte were all part of team Cariboo-North East.

Back in April tryouts for the team were held in Fort St. John and Prince George as the zone 8 ranges from the Cariboo to Fort St. John. More than 30 girls tried out and 12 were selected.

“A large chunk of our team was made up of Williams Lake players,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it was an amazing opportunity for the players with good activities and exposure.

The team stayed together in a classroom at Prince George Secondary School and bonded.

They were also able to practise as a team one more time before the games began.

“It was very special to see the improvement from the beginning of the tournament to the end, how well these athletes from such a wide area came together and played as a team. They were able to work well together on the field, not clumping at all, they played wide. I was very, very proud.”

After competing in a round robin, the team was placed in the bronze medal game against the Kootenays and won.

“They were very coachable and it was very easy for me to tell them what I would like to see on the field and how I would like to see them work as a team,” Johnson said. “They immediately clicked well as a team and did it.”

She thanked the team’s sponsors West Fraser Truckers Association, Hytest Timber, Total Ice, G&S Logging, JKB Industries Ltd., Dean Allan Roofing, Pritchard Accounting and Sydney Pritchard Massage Therapy.

“This summer travelling for some families was challenging and we wanted to reach out and thank all of our sponsors for extra funds and giving these girls the opportunity to play at another level of rugby.”

Johnson said Knox is competing for Team BC at the 2022 Western Canada Championships taking place in Kelowna July 29-31.

Grace Turner was selected for the Canada Summer Games, ranking her as one of the top 10 athletes for her age group.

“She will be travelling with that elite team to Niagara in August.”



