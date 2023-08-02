Williams Lake rugby players compete at Provincial Regional Championship

The rugby competition for youth was held July 7 to 9 at UBC

Williams Lake athletes Joelle Thurow, Maya Nowotny, Ane Fine and Gabrielle Knox played for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance at the Provincial Regional Championship (PRC) July 7 to 9,(Photo submitted)

Four Williams Lake rugby players competed in the Provincial Regional Championship (PRC) July 7 to 9 at UBC.

Joelle Thurow, Gabrielle Knox, Maya Nowotny and Ane Fine played for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance, and all four Williams Lake girls earned player of the game for the first four games of the tournament. They all had to wear a pink, cowboy hat that they signed. This hat started in 2018 and the girls did see other Williams Lake girls’ signatures such as Emma Feldinger and Madison Blusson.

The five regions that compete at the championships are North Vancouver Island Tsunami, Vancouver Island Tide, Vancouver Wave, Thompson/Okanagan Rugby Alliance (TORA) and Fraser Valley. Championships are held for Boys and Girls at U14, U16 and U18 levels.

For emerging rugby players, this tournament presents an opportunity to impress any watching BC Rugby Age-Grade Team Coaches and make a bid for selection to the BC Bears, says BC Rugby.

The Williams Lake girls ended up with a bronze medal against Tsunami North Island Rugby Club.

Maya Nowotny will be playing rugby for UBC this coming university year while Gabrielle Knox will be playing for the BC Bears in Calgary in August.

