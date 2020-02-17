The Williams Lake Red Bulls — Maxx Hilton (front from right), Braden Huiteman, Kyle Kielpinski (on one knee from right), Ethan Hatt, Brenden Roberts, Caden Kooger, Luca Rosa, Kieran Moore (standing back from right), Connor Sauls, Layne Rankin, Treysen Brereton, Austin Mathews, Jace Mecham, head coach Jake Hilton (back from right), and assistant coaches RJ Brereton and Joel Kooger — skated away with bronze medals from the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Atom House Tournament this past weekend at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Red Bulls nab bronze at atom house tournament

Ten teams, five from Williams Lake and five visiting teams, took part in the festivities

The Williams Lake Red Bulls came away as the top local finishers during the weekend at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Atom House Tournament

Ten teams — five from Williams Lake including the Red Bulls, Blue Lightning Bolts, Yellow Hornets, Green and Grey — were joined by two teams from Kamloops, the Knights and Raiders, a team from Cache Creek and Quesnel White and Quesnel Green.

The Red Bulls managed to battle their way to a spot in the bronze-medal match where they skated to a commanding 12-2 triumph over the visiting Cache Creek squad.

Brendan Roberts and Layne Rankin each tallied hat tricks, Caden Kooger and Maxx Hilton each lit the lamp twice, and Austin Mathews and Treysen Brereton each potted singles in the winning effort.

READ MORE: Ten teams compete at atom house hockey tournament

Tournament organizer Tanis Rosa said roughly 140 players took part in the tournament, which proved to be a fun, enjoyable weekend of hockey for players, parents and fans, alike.

“It was a very busy weekend, but very positive,” Rosa said. “The games were all very evenly matched, including the medal games which were exciting to watch. Everybody should be really proud of themselves for how hard they worked all weekend.”

She thanked all the parents and volunteers who donated their time during the weekend to help make the tournament a success, along with Tammy-Lee Isnardy for helping her co-ordinate the tournament.

“Everyone was excited to get to play at home in front of their families and friends,” she added.

In the gold medal game it was the Kamloops Knights knocking off the Kamloops Raiders.


Williams Lake Red Bulls player Kieran Moore looks to get around a Cache Creek player as teammates Treysen Brereton follows up in support. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Luca Rosa fires a shot on goal from the blueline Sunday in the bronze medal match versus Cache Creek. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Red Bulls player Kyle Kielpinski fires a shot on goal. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Brendan Roberts skates in for one of three goals he scored in the bronze-medal game versus Cache Creek. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rhett Derksen fires a blast on goal Saturday in round robin play. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Presley Sharman skates around a Cache Creek defender in round robin play Saturday at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Atom House Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Red Bulls nab bronze at atom house tournament

