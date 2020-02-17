Williams Lake Red Bulls nab bronze at atom house tournament

The Williams Lake Red Bulls came away as the top local finishers during the weekend at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Atom House Tournament
Ten teams — five from Williams Lake including the Red Bulls, Blue Lightning Bolts, Yellow Hornets, Green and Grey — were joined by two teams from Kamloops, the Knights and Raiders, a team from Cache Creek and Quesnel White and Quesnel Green.
The Red Bulls managed to battle their way to a spot in the bronze-medal match where they skated to a commanding 12-2 triumph over the visiting Cache Creek squad.
Brendan Roberts and Layne Rankin each tallied hat tricks, Caden Kooger and Maxx Hilton each lit the lamp twice, and Austin Mathews and Treysen Brereton each potted singles in the winning effort.
Tournament organizer Tanis Rosa said roughly 140 players took part in the tournament, which proved to be a fun, enjoyable weekend of hockey for players, parents and fans, alike.
“It was a very busy weekend, but very positive,” Rosa said. “The games were all very evenly matched, including the medal games which were exciting to watch. Everybody should be really proud of themselves for how hard they worked all weekend.”
She thanked all the parents and volunteers who donated their time during the weekend to help make the tournament a success, along with Tammy-Lee Isnardy for helping her co-ordinate the tournament.
“Everyone was excited to get to play at home in front of their families and friends,” she added.
In the gold medal game it was the Kamloops Knights knocking off the Kamloops Raiders.
