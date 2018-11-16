Greg Sabatino photo Signs installed next to heater buttons inside rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex ask patrons to consider conserving natural gas due to the pipeline explosion in October near Prince George.

Williams Lake recreation complex taking steps to conserve natural gas use

Do you really need to push the heat button?

Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex are taking efforts to reduce the facility’s natural gas use.

Posters put up next to timed heater buttons inside the CMRC’s hockey rinks pose the question: “Do you really need to push the heat button??? With the recent gas line explosion in Prince George everyone is being encouraged to conserve natural gas. Do your part and don’t push the button!”

While some hockey fans may need to dress a bit warmer, Geoff Paynton, the city’s director of community services, said it’s part of a city-wide, ongoing effort to assist FortisBC in its request to conserve natural gas whenever possible throughout the winter.

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

“We are asking folks to consider whether they really need to use them [the heaters] in light of the ask to conserve gas province wide,” Paynton said. “We have reduced gas use city-wide in many areas and this is just another way we are hoping to do so.”

On Oct. 31, Enbridge completed repairs on its 36-inch natural gas transmission pipeline that ruptured on Oct. 9 near Prince George. The company began running at 55 per cent operating pressure and plans to gradually ramp up to 80 per cent through November, however, FortisBC said it will have a constrained supply of natural gas during the winter.

READ MORE: FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

“We continue to work to ensure that all of our customers have the natural gas they need this winter by working with industrial customers to optimize their energy use, maximizing the output of the Southern Crossing pipeline from Alberta and securing natural gas supply from the open marketplace to access in times of higher demand,” said Sean Beardow, manager of corporate communications for FortisBC.

“While bringing Enbridge’s full transmission to 80 per cent will be a positive step, it is not enough natural gas to support the typical winter natural gas consumption of our entire customer base.”

