Williams Lake racer saws way back into contention after early fall in Kamloops

Marcus Deausy races in the first round of the 250 Pro class race of the Triple Crown Series in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday (June 5). (Photo: Courtney Bowman).

Williams Lake motocross racer Marcus Deausy felt confident after achieving a 9th place overall finishing position in the 250 Pro class of the Triple Crown Series’ first round this spring.

“My goal is to be a champion one day. I’ll just keep working towards that and hopefully make a career out of that,” said the 18-year-old racer, who travelled to Kamloops, B.C. for the June 5 races.

Sunday’s race in Kamloops was just the beginning of Deausy’s pursuit of top spot in the series. He will journey across the country, competing in eight more rounds against fellow Pro racers. The final round is scheduled to take place on Aug. 14 in Walton, Ontario.

During the first of two races in the Kamloops round, his bike tipped — but his drive to win did not. Suddenly, an angered Deausy found himself in 24th place as he completed his first of 11 laps in the race. However, by the end of that first race he passed enough of the competition to climb back up to 12th.

“I think I was just angry, so I just kind of sawed through everyone and just really wanted to get to the front,” Deausy told the Williams Lake Tribune in a phone interview.

“I think [it] was cool that I was able to pick that many guys off.”

Deausy also said his training in 2022 at ClubMX in Chesterfield, South Carolina gave him an edge. He stayed in Chesterfield to train with his peers from February until April.

“It helped me out a lot. Just getting experience riding with other Pros, I think that gave me some confidence leading into the series.”

His racing improved at ClubMX, but it was also an opportunity to build confidence in his independence as a young adult. For the first time, he was away from his family.

“It helped me realize that I can do it on my own and be on my own,” he said.

Reflecting on the weekend, Deausy said he is happy with his starting rank in the Triple Crown Series and looks forward to upcoming rounds.

“I went [into the Kamloops round] pretty confident. And having that result, I am really excited to see what I can do heading east,” he said.

motorcycle