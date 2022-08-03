Williams Lake Prospects take home silver from Provincials

The Williams Lake Prospects, a U17 boys team, brought home silver after facing Terrace in Merritt for final game of the provincials held July 15-17. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Prospects participated in the Softball B.C. Provincials held in Merritt July 15-17 bringing home a silver medal.

Over six games in three days, and 30-degree temperatures during the day, the Williams Lake U17 boys softball team “held their composure” and played some strong softball, according to head coach Allen French.

French described the team as having nearly “dominated the entire tournament” until the finals.

Beating Terrace Mariners 10-4 when they first came up against them in the round robin, it was an exhilarating game for the players, who knew Terrace were the team to beat.

“The pitching was incredible for that game,” said French.

Traditionally, French said the Mariners had a reputation as being “unhittable”.

The round robin format saw the Prospects face off against Terrace a second time leading up to the playoffs.

“That game was a little bit different,” French said, with only one run until late in the game.

But then, Williams Lake was down by two runs, with bases loaded, when Casey Caron hit a line drive which sent home the winning run for the Prospects.

Williams Lake Prospects won five out of their six games in the round robin, double-knockout format, making it to the finals to once again match up against the Mariners.

Despite the previous wins, French said they knew it would be a tough game.

He said it was “anyone’s game the whole way.”

All three games against Terrace were “very edgy and exciting,” according to French.

The team also showed their strengths during a skills competition on the Friday night, topping three of the four events.

Casey Caron won the home-run derby, Brady Wood won the fastest runner, and a relay throwing competition saw Boston Pierce, Ryan Rife, Jake Worthington and Dane Christiansen win this event.

He said Merritt put on a great tournament, with really good facilities, despite the lack of accommodation due to all the work going on in the area.

The team had to camp out in a field and used the recreation centre to shower, but the team had a good time.

Team members Casey Caron and Hayden French followed up their provincials games with more at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. Casey was playing shortstop and French was pitching.

Read more: Cariboo Chilcotin Coast well represented for BC Summer Games



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MerrittSoftballWilliams Lake