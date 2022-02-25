The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club hosts a number of group events through the winter. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club hosts a number of group events through the winter. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake Powder Kings taking kids out for a loop

Fun ride for kids Feb. 26 at Yanks Peak

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s next event will be a kid’s ride at Yanks Peak Feb. 26 for youth 15 and younger.

Young riders accompanied by a parent or guardian can bring their 200 cc or larger snowmobiles to the Yank’s Peak parking lot by 9 a.m., with the goal of leaving by 10 a.m.

Women are also welcome to join in the ride, and all riders must be yearly members or daily trail pass holders.

The ride is planned to be a circle tour up the Hampton and over to the Safety Cabin, where hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided for participants.

Contact Brock Hoyer at 250-303-0606 or Wade Cole 250-267-2418 for more information.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior SportsLocal SportsSnowWilliams Lake

Previous story
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club hosts a number of group events through the winter. (Angie Mindus photo)
Williams Lake Powder Kings taking kids out for a loop

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 11 Alberta student’s design chosen for 2022 Orange Shirt Day design

Williams Lake Fire Department assistant chief Trevor Schick, right, kicks off the department’s rooftop campout at Canadian Tire Friday, Feb. 25 - a fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department sleeping outside two nights for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars and Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines Ltd., sign a participation and co-operation agreement at the new WLFN administration building on Quigli Road, February 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation signs agreement with Taseko Mines