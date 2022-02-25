Williams Lake Powder Kings taking kids out for a loop

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club hosts a number of group events through the winter. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club’s next event will be a kid’s ride at Yanks Peak Feb. 26 for youth 15 and younger.

Young riders accompanied by a parent or guardian can bring their 200 cc or larger snowmobiles to the Yank’s Peak parking lot by 9 a.m., with the goal of leaving by 10 a.m.

Women are also welcome to join in the ride, and all riders must be yearly members or daily trail pass holders.

The ride is planned to be a circle tour up the Hampton and over to the Safety Cabin, where hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided for participants.

Contact Brock Hoyer at 250-303-0606 or Wade Cole 250-267-2418 for more information.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

