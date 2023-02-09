Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club director Gilbert Quesnelle gives a thumbs up during a guided, group ride from his home at Chimney Lake to Ten-ee-ah Lodge. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Powder Kings set for Goldrush Snowmobile Trail ride

Group ride set to roll out on Saturday, February 11

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail Ride on Feb. 11, 2023.

Everyone is welcome to join, meeting at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and heading down the trail by 9 a.m.

The group will ride to Rideau Hut for a campfire and hot dogs then return back to Horsefly.

Please contact Frank Wijma at 250-620-0032 or Mark Snowball at 250-305-8400 for more information.

