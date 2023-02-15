Williams Lake Pickleball Club hosts 28 players for local tournament

Players converged on the Thompson Rivers University for the event on Feb. 5

Williams Lake Pickleball Club hosted a tournament Feb. 5, 2023 at the Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Pickleball has been called the fastest growing sport in the world two years in a row, and is already well-established in the lakecity by the Williams Lake Pickleball Club.

The group hosted a tournament on Feb. 5, 2023 at Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake.

Twenty-eight pickleball players came out and competed for prizes donated by a few of local businesses.

Sheldon Lainchbury won the 3.0 + division, meaning the more skilled/experienced players and Bill Fawcett placed second and Tracey Ofstie took third.

In the 2.9 group, Bona Schmidt was first, Donna Rogers was second and Joyce Chelsey was third.

“All ages and abilities can play,” said Darlene Lainchbury, noting she herself only has sight in one eye.

“It’s about getting out and meeting people and getting some exercise while having fun.”

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex holds beginner classes each year, said Lainchbury, which usually sell out.

For more information or to join, go to https://pickleballcanada.org/ or for questions for the local club contact: wlpcsec@gmail.com.

Pickleball reportedly had 4.8 million players across the United States in 2022, according to the Fitness Industry Association, which was an increase of 40 per cent over the previous two years.

Read more: Pickleball club receives City of Williams Lake endorsement to convert one Kiwanis tennis court

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsWilliams Lake