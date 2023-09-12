Williams Lake mountain bike event Pedal by the Puddle prepping to ride again

Six-hour enduro event challenges riders to loop the course as many times as they can in six hours

Mike Franklin, race organizer, shows off one of the t-shirts which will be given away as prizes for participants in the Pedal by the Puddle mountain bike event on Sept. 23, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The six-hour “old-school” enduro mountain bike event Pedal by the Puddle is gearing up to take off once again.

Shelved by organizers since 2013, ten years later, the event is being resurrected. The goal is to complete as many laps as possible along a set route in the six-hour time period.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, the Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin and Williams Lake Cycling Club will be hosting the event on the Southside trail network in Williams Lake. The event route is already marked and ready to try.

The event can be ridden solo or as a team, taking turns to do laps of the route, giving each team member an opportunity to rest while the other person rides.

Race organizer Mike Franklin said registrations are coming in and he is organizing prizes, with some great support from the community.

