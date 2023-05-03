Williams Lake motocross racers kick start season in Kelowna

Motocross racers got to ride in the dust and then the mud as racing season begins

Annalyse Lopushinsky competing in the Future West Moto Outdoor Series on April 22 and 23, 2023 in Kelowna. (Angela Lopushinsky photo)

Some Williams Lake motocross racers headed down to Kelowna for the Future West Moto Outdoor Series on April 22 and 23.

While it was dubbed round two of the series, round one had actually been rained out, so it was the first race of the Future West series.

Brock Hoyer of Williams Lake said there was “a little bit of everything” on the course over the two days.

Day one was dry and dusty and day two was a “complete mudder” said Hoyer, which challenged riders who don’t get as much practice in wet conditions.

It shows where some riders’ strengths are, explained Hoyer, of the change in conditions.

“Everyone struggles in it,” he said of the speed-reducing mud.

The two-day event was hosted by the Kelowna Dirt Bike Club, with categories ranging from 50 cc bikes ridden by four to six-year-olds up to veteran riders and over 480 entries.

In the 50 cc class for riders seven to eight years old, Deakin Hoyer placed first overall with one third place finish and one first place finish. Deakin also placed first overall in the 50 cc open class, with two second place finishes.

Abel Cheung placed eighth overall in the 50 cc class for seven to eight-year-olds and twelfth overall in the open class.

Among the riders in the 250 Junior category, Annalyse Lopushinsky placed 28th out of a deep field of nearly 40 riders and took second overall in the Ladies class.

Emma Porter placed fifth in the Girls nine to 16 age class and 17th in the Ladies class.

Brock Hoyer took first place in the Plus 30 Vet Master class.

Galvin Hoyer took tenth in the Plus 40 class and first in the Plus 50 class.

Marcus Deausy took sixth in the Pro Am class, while Noah Porter took eighth.

Marcus Deausy also placed third overall in the Under 30 class, Noah Porter taking sixth and Cole Rochefort placed 17th.

In the 250 Intermediate class, Noah Porter placed first overall and Cole Rochefort placed ninth overall.

The Open Intermediate class also saw some Williams Lake competitors with Noah Porter second overall and Cole Rochefort taking ninth.

