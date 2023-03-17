Williams Lake Minor Hockey wraps up another successful season

Awards were presented in the U18 division including Daniel Villeneuve, MVP, left, Ethan Moore, most improved, boston Levens, most sportsmanlike, and Dane Christiansen, top goalie. (Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association photo) Division director Tanis Rosa presents Jake Hilton with the Williams Lake Minor Hockey coach of the year award. Hilton has coached for 12 years. (Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association photo) U15 Divison awards went to Skye Spence, most improved, Kyan Relf, goalie of the year, Turner Christenson, most sportsmanlike and Lucas Sanford, MVP. (Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association photo)

Williams Lake Minor Hockey division teams wrapped up the season with year-end banquets and the distribution of awards just before the spring break.

Here are a few of the awards noted so far:

U11: Dylan Doxtator, MVP, Gibson Ku, Most Improved and Callum Peterson, Most Sportsmanlike

U15: Kyan Relf, Goalie of the Year, Turner Christenson, Most Sportsmanlike, Skye Spence, Most Improved and Lucas Sanford, MVP

First place – Rebels – Red, Second place – Ceader Dogs – Yellow, and Third place – Orangutangs – orange

U18: Daniel Villeneuve, MVP, Boston Levens, Most sportsmanlike, Ethan Moore, Most improved and Dane Christiansen, Top goalie.

Congratulations to all the players, coaches and volunteers of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association for another successful year.

