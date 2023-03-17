Williams Lake Minor Hockey wraps up another successful season

Williams Lake Minor Hockey division teams wrapped up the season with year-end banquets and the distribution of awards just before the spring break.
Here are a few of the awards noted so far:
U11: Dylan Doxtator, MVP, Gibson Ku, Most Improved and Callum Peterson, Most Sportsmanlike
U15: Kyan Relf, Goalie of the Year, Turner Christenson, Most Sportsmanlike, Skye Spence, Most Improved and Lucas Sanford, MVP
First place – Rebels – Red, Second place – Ceader Dogs – Yellow, and Third place – Orangutangs – orange
U18: Daniel Villeneuve, MVP, Boston Levens, Most sportsmanlike, Ethan Moore, Most improved and Dane Christiansen, Top goalie.
Congratulations to all the players, coaches and volunteers of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association for another successful year.
