Williams Lake minor fastball team brings home bronze

“As coaches we are so proud of the team’s successes.”

It was an exciting weekend of ball July 6-7 when two Williams Lake Minor Fastball teams swung for the fences at the BC Minor Fastball Provincials.

Eight teams, including under-14 and under-13 Williams Lake Prospects teams from the lakecity, took to the park in Barriere for the event that included teams from Prince George, Clearwater, Terrace, Merritt, 100 Mile House and the host, Barriere.

The U14 Prospects team of Boston Pierce, Wilson Wedel, Will Roberts, Ryan Rife, Jackson Altwasser, Jake Worthington, Cole Skerry, Kai Hilton, Kagen Russell and Kolby Croswell, along with coaches Liselle Pierce and Mike Rife, finished the tournament with five wins and two losses — earning them a bronze medal at the event.

“We’re just really proud of them,” Liselle said. “It was pretty exciting for these kids and they played great. All our weekly practices and game scenario situations paid off.

Read More: Moleschi, Canada Women’s Sevens competing in Pan American Games July 26 to 28

“Our offensive tactics were solid as we hit home runs, triples, doubles, lots of line-drive singles and executed text-book bunts. That’s what made me the proudest is they really honed in on everything we taught them and they knew what to do.”

In their final game the U14 Prospects took on Clearwater for the third time of the weekend.

“We’d played them and beat them twice before that, but in the bronze-medal game we met them again and wound up losing to them. They advanced and lost to Terrace, who were unreal. They had crazy strong pitchers.”

Not to be outdone, Liselle said U14 Prospects’ pitcher Kagan Russell was outstanding throughout the tournament.

“He kept us in there, along with our other pitchers Ryan [Rife] and Jackson [Altwasser]. Our defence was so strong.”

She said all in all the players worked tremendously well together as a team and had fun throughout the tournament.

“As coaches we are so proud of the team’s successes,” she said.

“We are happy representing Williams Lake bringing home a bronze medal.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Earthquakes hand reeling Vancouver Whitecaps fifth-straight loss

Just Posted

COLUMN: ‘Researchers conclude livestock have no detectable effect on climate‘

Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater

Williams Lake minor fastball team brings home bronze

“As coaches we are so proud of the team’s successes.”

Photos: First Ribfest a hit with lakecity families

Hundreds of people came out for the first-ever Williams Lake Rib Festival

150 Mile Historic School House collecting local historical stories

Did you attend school at the little red shoolhouse or know someone who did?

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Chad Webb’s coaching career comes full circle with Williams Lake Blue Fins

“I’m lucky to be here and I plan on staying and coaching in the community.”

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Researchers found performance on key areas varies by province and territory

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

Most Read