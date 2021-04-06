Williams Lake Minor Fastball accepting registration for 2021 season

Practices will run Monday and Wednesday evenings until the end of June

The Williams Lake Minor Fastball Association is stepping up to the plate for its 2021 season at the Dave Means Ball Park, albeit with modified rules and regulations in place due to the pandemic. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Minor Fastball Association is ready to play ball.

After being forced to cancel its 2020 season due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, league president Nick Surette said registration for all youth age groups — from T-ball to U19 — is now open for the 2021 season, which will be modified to adhere to provincial health guidelines surrounding youth sports.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the kids again, and just want them to have some fun,” Surette said. “We’ve already had quite a few parents asking about it, and there’s been a lot of demand from the younger kids so far, but like any season we’re going to need help with coaching and helping to organize the kids.”

In recent years, the WLMFA saw upwards of 150 players spread among its divisions — also fielding ‘Williams Lake Prospects’ rep teams competitive at the provincial championships.

Surette said, weather pending, he hopes to get practices underway at the Dave Means Ball Park for the last week of April, and hopes to have as many registrations submitted as possible so the association can plan accordingly.

“Once we get going there will be no games, but we’ll focus on scrimmages and learning sessions — we’re approved for that,” Surette said. “We’ll have the batting cage available, and be focusing on fundamentals and learning, but also looking at fun ways we can do those things.”

Regularly scheduled skills competitions, home run derbies, and other fun games like soccer baseball are all options, he added.

Practices will run Monday and Wednesday evenings until the end of June from 6 to 7 p.m. for younger age groups and from 6 until 7:30 p.m. for older youth divisions.

If restrictions loosen up, games could be on the horizon, he added.

Registration forms are currently available on the WLMFA Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Minor Fastball,’ or by e-mailing WLMFA@outlook.com. Surette can also be reached at 250-302-1748 with questions, or if you are interested in becoming a coach or a volunteer.



