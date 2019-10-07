Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo United Carpet goalkeeper Curt Levens protects the ball from a Celtic Engineering forward during last season’s league final at the Lake City Secondary School gymnasium.

Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League set to get underway; four teams to vie for title

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week

It’s time for lakecity men’s soccer players to get back to kicking the ball.

Registration for the Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League is now underway.

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights at the Lake City Secondary School gymnasium on Carson Drive.

The fast-paced and intense game differs from typical indoor soccer as there are no use of the walls and there is a boundary around the perimeter of the gym.

Futsal uses a weighted soccer ball and focuses more on foot skill than your traditional kick and run off the gym walls.

Games are five-a-side and feature four players and a goalkeeper with quick substitutions done on the fly.

All games are played with 25-minute halves and take about one hour. Players typically meet for a post game social for food and beverages at Boston Pizza.

Opening night for the season will be Tuesday, Oct 22 with the league running right up until its playoff championship game in March.

United Floors, featuring a team made primarily of School District 27 teachers, has been the gold standard of the league winning the past five playoff championships.

This year it will be up Windsor Plywood, Celtic Engineering and Storm to try to prevent them from a sixth straight title.

Cost is $80 entry fee for the season, which features approximately 20 games.

Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off, along with cash or cheque at Celtic Engineering located at 19 1st Ave. North.

For more information visit the website at www.wlsoccer.net.


sports@wltribune.com
