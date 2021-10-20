Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League gearing up for season ahead

United Floors has won the past five playoff championships

It’s time for lakecity men’s soccer players to get back in the game.

Registration for the Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League is now underway.

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week at 7 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday nights at the Lake City Secondary School gymnasium on Carson Drive.

The fast-paced and intense game differs from typical indoor soccer as there are no use of the walls and there is a boundary around the perimeter of the gym.

Futsal uses a weighted soccer ball and focuses more on foot skill than your traditional kick and run off the gym walls.

Games are five-a-side and feature four players and a goalkeeper with quick substitutions done on the fly.

All games are played with 25-minute halves and take about one hour.

Opening night for the season was Tuesday, Oct 19 with the league running right up until its playoff championship game in March.

United Floors, featuring a team made primarily of School District 27 teachers, has been the gold standard of the league winning the past five playoff championships.

This year it will be United Floors, Celtic Engineering and Pinnacle to challenge for the title of Mens Indoor Champions.

Cost is $80 entry fee for the season, which features approximately 20 games. Players must be double vaccinated as per government guidelines.

Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off, along with cash or cheque at Bob Paterson Homes at 1200 Mackenzie Ave S. (beside Husky).

For more information visit “Williams Lake Mens Soccer “ on Facebook

