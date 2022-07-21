Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo at Stampede Grounds this weekend

Events to start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with young competitors from across the province

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo is on this weekend at the Stampede Grounds July 23 and 24.

Events will get underway at 8 a.m. each day and will include steer riding, barrel racing, poles, goat tail tying, dummy roping, stakes, dummy roping, breakaway roping, and chute dogging.

Young competitors from across the region and province will be showcasing their skills over the two days of competition.

Stalls and camping are available.

Another Little Britches Rodeo, the Riske Creek Little Britches Rodeo, will take place as well on July 30 and 31.

