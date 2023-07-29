Williams Lake hosts successful Little Britches

Turner James, Tel Lytton, Tanner Loring and Colby Ignace look the part of a cowboy after throwing the chute dogging cattle. (Shelly Loring photo) ‘Sometimes it takes two’ - little Ellouise Rainbacher of 150 MIle House set out on her Pole Bending run at the WL Lake Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday with guide (Cody Braaten-150 Mile House) to show her the way and keep her on track. With a little gentle encouragement and a few quiet directions for Ellouise, the four of them successfully completed the pattern. (Liz Twan photo) The competitors in the WL-Little Britches Rodeo on the weekend came from all over the Province and they came in all sizes (physically) and everyone rode a different looking horse. This young fellow, one of the younger contestants, Hunter Mader (150 Mile House) is all seriousness as he eyes the next pole in the pattern, an obstacle he and his paint horse have to navigate around. (Liz Twan photo) Rino Poffenroth gets a little help from his friends after his steer ride. (Shelly Loring photo) Hugh Loring and Rob Everett help the senior boys throw the chute dogging cattle. (Shelly Loring photo) Tanner Loring takes home the Seniors Boys Reserve All Around. (Shelly Loring photo) Daniella Stewart races to the finish line on completion of her pole-bending run at the Stampede Grounds early Sunday morning. (Liz Twan photo) Piper Twan of 150 Mile House races toward the finish line on her good horse Deluxe. The smile says it all. She is a fourth generation Cariboo rodeo competitor carrying on an family tradition., the Twan family is well known in BC/Cariboo rodeo circles. (Liz Twan photo) Little Ophelia Roderus (150 Mile House) and her mother Christina round barrel No. 1 in the Jr. Girls Barrels at the Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday morning. Ophelia seems to be asking mom to run faster by her expression. The little ones (six and under can be led) seem to take it all in stride, Ophelia often happily waves to the crowd as she exits the arena. (Liz Twan photo)

Family helping family, children helping younger children and friends helping friends was very much the theme at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo in Williams Lake this past weekend.

More than 100 young cowboys and cowgirls gathered to compete at the event July 22 and 23.

Committee member Colleen Patenaude said 118 children were registered to compete and organizers are seeing lots of new faces.

Little Britches is designed to nurture little cowboys and cowgirls, there is endless patience and encouragement shown by all involved; fellow contestants, parents, siblings, volunteers and judges. The days are long but no one rushes the process or hurries the children.

Juniors can be as young as three and up to 10 years of age and the senior category is ages 11 to 15.

Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo marked the half-way point through a busy season.

“We have had three rodeos already and next weekend it will be in Riske Creek July 29 and 30,” Patenaude said.

Putting on the rodeo is made possible by financial support and big sponsorship, and all the sponsors will be listed on the rodeo day sheets, she said.

This year some of the young contenders did volunteer work for the Williams Lake Stampede Association in exchange for using the facility for the July 22 and 23rd rodeo.

