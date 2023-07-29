Williams Lake hosts successful Little Britches

Family helping family, children helping younger children and friends helping friends was very much the theme at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo in Williams Lake this past weekend.
More than 100 young cowboys and cowgirls gathered to compete at the event July 22 and 23.
Committee member Colleen Patenaude said 118 children were registered to compete and organizers are seeing lots of new faces.
Little Britches is designed to nurture little cowboys and cowgirls, there is endless patience and encouragement shown by all involved; fellow contestants, parents, siblings, volunteers and judges. The days are long but no one rushes the process or hurries the children.
Juniors can be as young as three and up to 10 years of age and the senior category is ages 11 to 15.
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo marked the half-way point through a busy season.
