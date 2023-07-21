Williams Lake hosts Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship July 25-27

Hailing from all parts of the province, 156 of the top senior men’s golfers will be competing

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club members Grant Martin, left, and Rob Yaworski or organizing the BC Provincial Senior Men’s Golf Championship taking place in Williams Lake July 25 to 27. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake will be bustling with extra golf players as the local club hosts the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship July 25 through 27.

Hailing from all parts of the province, 156 of the top senior men’s golfers will be competing.

Local competitors include John Pickard, Dave Lauzon, Dennis Williams and Rob Yaworski.

Yaworski, who is organizing the event with Grant Martin, and has been golfing for 20 years, said he is both excited and nervous as this is his first time competing in the provincial championship.

“It’s challenging and always in great shape,” he said of what he likes about the local course. “It’s always very enjoyable and friendly.”

Broken down into two divisions, the championships will include senior golfers 55-plus in one and super seniors 65-plus in the other.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 25, the tournament will have two draws.

Morning sessions begin at 7:30 a.m. with golfers teeing off from the first and the 10th tees. The afternoon draw will begin at 12:30 p.m. from the front and back tees.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will have the same format and the winners will be announced shortly after golfing concludes on Thursday afternoon.

More than a decade ago, the club hosted the provincial women’s senior golf championships but had not hosted the men’s for quite a while as far as Martin and Yaworksi could recall.

“They try to move it around every year,” Yaworski said. “Having it here will be great for our course.”

Over the three days of the tournament each golfer will do 54 holes each. Some of the competitors have been coming to practice ahead of the championships already.

Martin and Yaworski encourage spectators, noting it will be free of charge.

Many volunteers have stepped forward to help host the championship and if anyone else is interested they are asked to contact the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club at 250-392-6026.

Club member Janna Gertzen said they need timers, spotters, runners and help to keep people fed and watered.

A huge fan of the game, Yaworski said every time he golfs in Williams Lake he feels like he is at a park.

“It’s so beautiful I forget about any troubles.”

Youth mentorship opportunity

Before the tournament, BC Golf will be facilitating a junior golf day at the course on Monday, July 24.

Yaworski said there will be five one-hour blocks, seven young golfers per block beginning at 10 a.m.

Sign-up will be through the Pro Shop, announced this week with online registration.

Participants will receive prizes after the event

“This is a great opportunity for younger players to work with high level PGA members with BC Golf with the goal of introducing the next generation to golf and growing the total outreach of our game.”

This add-on event offers the opportunity to get Williams Lake locals active and involved in the game and will add even more community value to the event, he added.

