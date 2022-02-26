Williams Lake hosted the first ever rail jam competition in Boitanio Park

Rails, a few bails and a whale tail at first rail jam competition

Finlay McCallum slides the whale-tail box in a run during the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ten skiers and boarders came out to showcase their park skills in the first ever Bring the Fam Rail Jam competition hosted by the city of Williams Lake in Boitanio Park on Feb. 20.

Participants were divided into three age categories, six to 11 years old, 12 to 15 years old and 16-plus. Only male competitors took part in the open event.

The competitors braved challenging conditions.

Snow was trucked in after warm temps and rain last week saw the park losing most of the snow needed to build up ramps to rails and boxes.

However, cooler temperatures on the competition day meant the snow brought in had hardened overnight before it was shaped.

Dedicated volunteers worked to shovel and shape as much as they could to make it safe and ride-able. Conditions on the Sunday were still fast, but that did not deter the participants.

The event was the inaugural competition to bring some skiers and boarders out to enjoy the rail park, which is made up of features the city purchased with some of the extra COVID funds to create more outdoor recreation opportunities for the community.

Made by Pemberton-based company Arena Snowparks, the rails and boxes were delivered towards the end of the 2020/21 winter.

Rails and boxes included a rainbow box, which curves convexly, like a rainbow, and a whale-tail box, which curves concavely.

One of the volunteer judges, Shawn Lewis, said having the rail park and events like this one are what continue to make Boitanio Park better and better and get more people using the park year round.

Morgan Day was the announcer for the event, keeping things moving and handing out prizes to the winners once the best two out of three runs for the competitors were tallied up.

Max Banville was the sole competitor in the 16-plus category, and the older competitor handed over his prizes to a younger participant when it was awarded, choosing to recognize the younger competitor’s efforts.

“That’s what today is all about, everybody enjoying it,” said announcer Day, as Banville passed on his prizes to Rhys Vath.

“He’s talented,” said Banville, who said he hopes to teach or coach younger athletes and to progress the sport.

The competition was tight, and the smaller number of competitors allowed for three runs each per participant and a two best runs out of three.

In the six to 11 year-old category, Kisho Baba won first place, Cooper Engle won second place, and Kalan Vath was third. Baba took home a new snowboard for his efforts.

The 12 to 15 year-old category saw Rhys Vath top the list with first, Tobias Bauman in second, and Caleb Engle third. Vath was awarded a new set of skis.

Volunteer judging was done by Lewis and Greg Hein, and volunteer first aid was done by Mount Timothy volunteer ski patrollers Ryan Grady and Ken Day.

The event was sponsored by Red Tomato Pies, Fox Mountain Brewery and Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed.



Owen Sabatino was really enjoying the day out as a spectator for the the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. Owen’s dad Greg was helping the City of Williams Lake with the event and his grandfather Ken Day was a volunteer first aid as well. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gemma Landreville, two, on the left, and her brother Lucas, five, were totally enthralled with the competition at the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Finlay McCallum was enjoying some pizza provided by one of the sponsors, Red Tomato Pies, after competing in the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cooper Engle, was one of the competitors in the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Group shot of nine of the 10 competitors in the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20 and one of the volunteer judges, Shawn Lewis, second from right. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some of the spectators and supporters during the Bring the Fam Rail Jam on Feb. 20 in Boitanio Park. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)