Williams Lake helps fundraise an unprecedented $10K for lacrosse

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is grateful for the community support during a very successful fundraising season. (Image submitted)

Lacrosse players in the Williams Lake area are getting new uniforms and more thanks to some amazing help from the local community.

Willams Lake Bighorns Lacrosse Association fundraising efforts collected just under $10,000 dollars this year, leaving organizers grateful for the support and proud of the work put in by their membership.

Fundraising coordinator Adrianna Durrant said she took some of the players around to local businesses to ask for donations of items or gift cards to put into raffle baskets or a silent auction at home tournaments. The big drive this year was to get new jerseys since they have not been able to do so for a while.

They ended up receiving a sponsorship from Crosina Reality who will be recognized on the U17 jerseys and gave them the new jerseys they needed.

“It was really sweet just to see these young teenage boys learning how to speak professionally. It warms my heart seeing these kids come out of their shell and do that. And they did get a jersey sponsorship,” Durrant said.

Tristen Place, Thoren Jansen, Tyler Beulne and Adam Durrant were some of the main players that helped make this year’s fundraising really successful according to Durant.

Many businesses helped out with fundraisers, including a meat drive through Margetts Meat Market (which gave 15 per cent of sales that the kids made) and a beer and burger fundraiser at the Fox’s Den Bar & Grill.

The association did not have to use any of its own money for raffle baskets this year, thanks to the generosity of the community.

“Like the community has given us so much help for for this season, it was quite amazing. We’ve never fundraised this much before,” Durrant said.

