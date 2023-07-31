Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Caen Passeri returned from Halifax, Nova Scotia after competing in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

Passeri, who is a member of the ?Esdilagh First Nation, competed as a U19 male golfer.

Caen, who was relatively new to tournaments, said the weather varied from their practice and first round, on the Links at Brunello course, which were sunny with some cloud to wet and rainy for their second round to a muggy overcast final round.

He said the course was really tough, but he still had fun.

He played his first round in the competition on July 18 alongside James Wolfe of Alberta.

In his second round, he played alongside Dugan Webster Jr. of Wisconsin, and Chace Tuton of the Yukon.

Passeri ended up placing 19th in the field of 25 golfers and was not entirely satisfied with how he played.

Caen said the trip was still an incredible experience meeting the athletes from across North America.

The opening ceremonies took place on Sunday night after the athletes arrived but the closing ceremonies for the week were cancelled as heavy rain began to fall in the region.

Caen said the team spent much of their free time in the hotel due to the weather so did not see much of the city of Halifax.

Shortly after their trip, heavy flooding devastated parts of Nova Scotia.

