Williams Lake golf club prepares to tee off May 1

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club is on the ball, preparing to open on Friday, May 1 with new COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We are very excited to get open,” said general manager Morgan Day, noting players will be reminded to practice social distancing.

Some of the new rules will see only one person allowed in a power cart, unless occupants live in the same house.

Modifications are being made to the holes so players don’t have to touch flag sticks.

Day said some golf courses are putting a chunk pool noodle in the bottom of the hole in the cup so balls don’t go all the way to the bottom and it’s easier to pluck the ball from the top of the hole.

That is not necessarily what they will implement in Williams Lake, but are looking at ways to limit contact points.

Tee times will be increased from eight minutes to 12 minutes to allow for more spacing between groups and the driving range will be kept closed for the time being.

“We will look at hopefully getting the driving range open when restrictions get relaxed,” Day said.

They have also installed a kiosk window outside the pro shop for people to check in without having to come inside the shop.

The Fox’s Den restaurant is remaining closed for the time being.

“Unfortunately I anticipate the restaurant and bar industry to be affected the longest into the summer with the restrictions,” Days added. “We are just taking it step by step with the restaurant.”

When and if restrictions ease up, then the club will look at making adjustments regarding the restaurant.

Last year there were 250 registered members and Day said the course also relies and loves having green-fee players.

“We look forward to hosting everyone.”

As for the resident coyotes who live near the course that usually produce a few new pups each year, Day said they will most likely maintain their social distance which they normally do.

