Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club is preparing to open on Friday, May 1 with some new social distancing measures in place. (Morgan Day photo)

Williams Lake golf club prepares to tee off May 1

New COVID-19 precautions will be implemented

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club is on the ball, preparing to open on Friday, May 1 with new COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We are very excited to get open,” said general manager Morgan Day, noting players will be reminded to practice social distancing.

Some of the new rules will see only one person allowed in a power cart, unless occupants live in the same house.

Modifications are being made to the holes so players don’t have to touch flag sticks.

Day said some golf courses are putting a chunk pool noodle in the bottom of the hole in the cup so balls don’t go all the way to the bottom and it’s easier to pluck the ball from the top of the hole.

That is not necessarily what they will implement in Williams Lake, but are looking at ways to limit contact points.

Tee times will be increased from eight minutes to 12 minutes to allow for more spacing between groups and the driving range will be kept closed for the time being.

“We will look at hopefully getting the driving range open when restrictions get relaxed,” Day said.

They have also installed a kiosk window outside the pro shop for people to check in without having to come inside the shop.

Read more: Williams Lake Golf Club member carts, club’s range-picker burned by vandals

The Fox’s Den restaurant is remaining closed for the time being.

“Unfortunately I anticipate the restaurant and bar industry to be affected the longest into the summer with the restrictions,” Days added. “We are just taking it step by step with the restaurant.”

When and if restrictions ease up, then the club will look at making adjustments regarding the restaurant.

Last year there were 250 registered members and Day said the course also relies and loves having green-fee players.

“We look forward to hosting everyone.”

As for the resident coyotes who live near the course that usually produce a few new pups each year, Day said they will most likely maintain their social distance which they normally do.

Read more: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GolfWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Just Posted

Highway 97 closed at McLeese Lake

Detours are in place

Williams Lake golf club prepares to tee off May 1

New COVID-19 precautions will be implemented

Esk’etemc First Nation teaching and band staff to conduct parade for students Friday

“We all hope they’ll be on their front lawns cheering us on as we cheer them on.”

Williams Lake RCMP to take part in nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Everyone encouraged to wear red today, Friday, April 24

Precious delivery: Families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Most Read