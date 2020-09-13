Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club winding down on busy tournament season

The Williams Lake Ryder Cup team: Jim Rolston (back from left), Dave Lauzon, Justin Brink, Richard Bailey, Morgan Day, Ryan Yaworski, Jason Ouimet (front from left), John Pickard, Rob Yaworski, Brad Fodchuk and Brent Riplinger. Not pictured is Jarod Golightly. The Williams Lake team team finished first with 84.5 points, Quesnel was second with 65.5, 108 Mile was third with 49 points and Aspen Grove finished fourth with 14 points. (Photo submitted) Brody (left) and Wyatt Brook brought home first in flight one at the Boston Pizza Two-Man Tournament with a two-day score of 162.50. (Photo submitted) Tom Merrick won the overall low net title for the men’s division with a score of 140 at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club Championships Aug. 29-30. (Photo submitted) Lisa Kerley won the Women’s Overall Low Gross title at the Club Championships with a two-day score of 158. (Photo submitted) Lina Cameron won the overall low net title for the women’s division with a score of 143. (Photo submitted) Bill Klassen and Paul Rivet won flight two in the Boston Pizza Two Man with a two-day score of 161. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day fired his way to the overall low gross title in the men’s division at the Club Championships with a two-day score of 137. (Photo submitted)

It’s been a lively tournament season at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club.

Keeping players’ health and safety in mind with COVID-19 precautions in place, things have gone well, said WLGTC general manager Morgan Day, with tournaments taking place each weekend dating back to the beginning of August.

The Boston Pizza Two Man (Aug. 8-9), the Club Championships (Aug. 15-16) and the Ryder Cup (Aug. 29-30) — a showdown between Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George and 108 Mile — rounded out the month.

The Boston Pizza Two Man featured 125 players — the most Day said he can recall taking part.

Bill Klassen and Paul Rivet brought home the second flight championship with a two-day score of 161, while siblings Brody and Wyatt Brook fired their way to the flight one title with a two-day score of 162.50.

Wyatt, who works part time on the grounds crew at the WLGTC, played collegiately at the University of the Fraser Valley. This fall, he’ll compete with Nanaimo University’s golf team.

Next, at the club championships, 77 players competed to claim the local course’s top prize and bragging rights until next spring.

“We had a really strong group of ladies compete this year, which was really nice to see,” Day said. “That weekend was a lot of fun, but scorching hot weather.”

Tom Merrick picked up the overall low net title in the men’s division with a score of 140. Lisa Kerley, meanwhile, shot to the overall low gross title on the women’s side with a score of 158. Lina Cameron won the overall low net title for the women with a score of 143, while Day fired his way to the low gross title in the men’s division with a two-day total of 137.

More recently at the Ryder Cup, hosted in Williams Lake, the WLGTC team fired on all cylinders to capture the victory.

Rounding out the team was Jim Rolston, Dave Lauzon, Justin Brink, Richard Bailey, Day, Ryan Yaworski, Jason Ouimet, John Pickard, Rob Yaworski, Brad Fodchuk, Brent Riplinger and Jarod Golightly.

The lakecity team finished first with 84.5 points. Quesnel, who compiled a team of players from the Quesnel Golf Club, was second with 65.5 points, 108 was third with 49 points and Aspen Grove out of Prince George was fourth with 14 points.

Day said he’d like to thank Merrick and the WLGTC men’s club for taking the reins on the Boston Pizza Two Man organization, and thanked Pickard and Rob Yaworski for pulling the Ryder Cup together, along with the Chemo RV team for being the main sponsor.

“All things considered it’s been a really consistent and good year for the club,” Day said. “Especially lately getting away from some of that rain we had in June and July. The course is in unbelievable shape. Mark [Berg] and his grounds crew have done an awesome job.”

With a pair of private, business tournaments being hosted in the coming weeks, and then the Big Hole Scramble on Sept. 26, Day foresees things will stay busy until closing.

“Then, hopefully, next season we can get somewhat back to normal and offer our junior program and things like that again,” he said.

Registration for the Big Hole Scramble — where holes are cut the size of dinner plates — is still underway. Call the course at 250-392-6026 or stop into the pro shop to register a team.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter