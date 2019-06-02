Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to support Golfathon for ALS

Morgan Day has been participating in the Golfathon for ALS for several years

The Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club has once again thrown its hat in the ring as one of over 30 golf courses throughout the province participating in the 14th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

On June 12, WLGTC general manager Morgan Day, and members from the golf course, will golf from sunrise to sunset to support those living with ALS. To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, they will golf as many holes as possible.

“On behalf of the association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefitting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of the PGA of BC.

“Throughout our 13 years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professional and volunteers have helped raise over $1.6 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout B.C. affected by the disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2019 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Day, meanwhile, has been participating in the Golfathon for ALS for several years, collecting pledges from course members and players along the way.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in the arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five yeaars of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, and caregivers.

You can help support Day and the WLGTC in its participation at www.golfathonforals.com.



