Williams Lake goalie named to Team BC U18 hockey squad

When the U18 Team BC takes to the ice in Portage la Prairie, Man. for the Western Regional Women’s U18 Championship, they’ll be backstopped in part by a Williams Lake product.

Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, who plays at the Okanagan Hockey Academy but grew up playing minor hockey in the lake city was named as one of the team’s two goalies.

Team BC was set to play at the 2021 National Women’s U18 Championship set for Dawson Creek, but the event was cancelled by Hockey Canada.

“We are extremely pleased to be at this point after all of the uncertainty that has been clouding the U18 Female program,” Commissioner of BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence Fred Zweep said in a news release.

“There were some very hard decisions that we had to make when trimming this roster down to just 20 players and excited to see them on the ice with the opportunity to play in a meaningful tournament.”

Team BC won a bronze medal at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and finished in and in fifth place at the 2019 National Women’s U18 Championship.

