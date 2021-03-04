The City of Williams Lake is asking for public feedback on whether it should explore the opportunity to host a Greater Metro Hockey League team in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is asking for public feedback on whether it should explore the opportunity to host a Greater Metro Hockey League team in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake GMHL expansion questions, concerns, to be discussed later this month

If approved, the team would begin play in the fall of 2021

Public feedback on a proposed Greater Metro Hockey League expansion team in Williams Lake will be discussed and explored later this month.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 the city released a survey looking at the possibilty of hosting a GMHL team, with results to be addressed at the Central Cariboo Joint Committee (CCJC) meeting on March 24.

The GMHL bills itself as a tier 2 junior A men’s league and is not sanctioned by Hockey Canada. Pending public feedback, the team could begin play by the fall of this year.

The GMHL made its initial presentation to the CCJC, which was approved unanimously, on Dec. 16 where both councils asked Ian James, director of community services, to prepare a report on the potential for a team in the league.

“The councillors liked what they heard and thought we should move to the next step, which is more community engagement,” James said.

The proposal, however, isn’t sitting well with minor hockey and the local senior men’s team.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association and the Williams Lake Stampeders’ concerns stem from a city report shared at the CCJC meeting on Feb. 24 which noted both organizations would support a GMHL team.

In the same report the city said it was in favour of the GMHL expansion team on the condition ice rental payments are made in advance and its insurance policy was kept up to date.

“Both the Williams Lake Stampeders and Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association are supportive of the GMHL expansion and are willing to share ice times with the GMHL Jr. A team,” the report reads.

READ MORE: City of Williams Lake seeks feedback on hosting junior hockey league team

WLMHA president Mike Rispin contacted the Tribune noting he thinks WLMHA is being misrepresented in its support, and said he has reached out to the city to express the association’s concerns.

“The impression we were left with was this was a sanctioned junior A team, similar to the (BCHL junior A) Timberwolves,” Rispin said.

He added since they’ve been made aware the team would not be sanctioned by Hockey Canada, they can’t provide support as a member association of BC Hockey and Hockey Canada.

Rispin cautioned players from getting involved without certain guarantees from GMHL as they may not be eligible for Hockey Canada programming for the remainder of the season once they play for a non-sanctioned team.

“Our support for this is, as always, with an eye to see as much community hockey as possible but simply can’t support it in a non-sanctioned form.”

The Central Interior Hockey League Williams Lake Stampeders said they were only asked if they could accommodate ice time sharing, which they said they could.

“We’re a community team and wouldn’t attempt to block anyone that would like to expand into our community, however, we would like to see a team that makes sense for our hometown,” the Stamps’ statement reads.

James said a Zoom meeting was arranged with all ice user groups in December to discuss the GMHL coming to Williams Lake, and to hear questions and concerns. He said neither WLMHA or the Williams Lake Stampeders attended.

He added through discussions with WLMHA staff and a letter of support from the Stampeders agreeing to share ice times, he believed there were no concerns.

“We did not mention to any group whether the GMHL was sanctioned or unsanctioned,” James said. “I don’t think we need to do that. Ultimately, in doing this survey, we will get feedback and take those comments and concerns on to the GMHL who will respond to the comments. We wanted to hear from the community because they are the ones who have to support this team.”

James said he’s glad both organizations have come forward, and said it’s not too late for them to say they are not in favour.

The GMHL was started in Ontario in 2007 and expanded into Alberta in 2019 by absorbing some of the former teams of the Western Provinces Hockey Association. The league has no other teams in B.C., however, expansion director Derek Prue told Black Press Media they are hoping to expand into at least three northern B.C. markets next season.

Addressing concerns around player eligibility, Prue said Hockey Canada’s bylaws don’t reflect the reality on the ground when it comes to players moving around freely between leagues.

“There’s no downtime. There’s no penalty,” he said. “In the last two seasons we’ve been operating there are probably 20 examples of players that have gone from Hockey Canada-based teams mid season, or the very next season.”

Prue also said a team in Williams Lake would be beneficial to the entire community as players are always willing to mentor minor hockey players, and the senior men’s team would benefit long-term with an increased pool of players to draw from.

Prue added the GMHL will not require any capital funding or investment from the city.

“Williams Lake has a long history of junior A hockey,” Prue said. “We’re really excited about getting into northern B.C. and having Williams Lake be an integral part,” he said.

Concerns expressed by city staff in its report to joint committee Feb. 24 included inadequate change rooms and storage areas, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings and events, a risk of GMHL expansion teams folding in Alberta and B.C. communities if not supported and pending commitment from similar expansion team applications in Quesnel and from the Lower Mainland.

The GMHL’s bid to host a team in Quesnel has also come under fire from the CIHL’s Quesnel Kangaroos and the Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association. Both sent letters to the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee last month questioning whether the city should support a non-sanctioned league team.

Williams Lake’s last junior A hockey team was the Williams Lake Timberwolves of the BC Hockey League, which played its final season in 2009/10.

– With files from Cassidy Dankochik/Quesnel Cariboo Observer

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Riders Arena, stable stalls, to get new roof at Stampede Grounds

Just Posted

The City of Williams Lake is asking for public feedback on whether it should explore the opportunity to host a Greater Metro Hockey League team in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake GMHL expansion questions, concerns, to be discussed later this month

If approved, the team would begin play in the fall of 2021

A string made of deer hide was cut by Tl’etinqox elder Melanie Bobby (centre) to mark the grand opening of Chilcotin River Trading Wednesday, March 3. (Chilcotin River Trading Facebook photo)
New gas bar opens in the Chilcotin at Tl’etinqox

Chilcotin River Trading opens its doors

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: The doctor is in the house

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler was born and raised in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Arena is slated to have a new roof installed this spring after funding from the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Trail Riders Arena, stable stalls, to get new roof at Stampede Grounds

Some of the stalls currently aren’t able to be rented out due to leaks in the roof

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pictured is Gary Smith’s firearms license, in which he is identified wearing his tricorn hat. Photo courtesy of Gary Smith
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Most Read