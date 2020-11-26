Williams Lake fitness centres adapt amid new COVID-19 regulations

Gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning impacted

Re4rm Fitness owner and trainer, Kim Colgate

Re4rm Fitness owner and trainer, Kim Colgate

Williams Lake fitness centres and gyms are adapting on the fly to last week’s provincial health order barring indoor spin classes, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) temporarily.

Provincial health measures also now require the use of masks in public indoor and retail spaces, following months of calls for such a mandate.

At the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the city’s director of community services, Ian James, said because the CMRC already had a mandatory mask policy in place, their classes, programs and day-to-day operations at the fitness centre and pool have been largely unaffected outside of one, HIIT program.

“It makes sense,” James said of the order. “You’re working as hard as you can with exhaustion within a group setting.”

He said patrons are still able to freely make use of the treadmills, do their own individual training and take part in both fitness and swimming classes under the current guidelines set out by the province. James added all of the city’s COVID-19 safety guidelines are current and up-to-date.

“We have to be flexible,” James said. “We can’t be rigid. This temporary order has an expiry date, and we have to wait and see for further direction.”

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

On Tuesday, the B.C. government announced all indoor group fitness studios in the province must shut down until updated guidance can be worked out.

Studios affected by the new restrictions include gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning and cheerleading. Regular gyms and individual training may stay open.

At Re4rm Fitness in Williams Lake, meanwhile, owner and trainer Kim Colgate opted to cancel all classes for the time being in light last week’s announcements.

Tuesday’s government update solidified her decision as all group classes would have been forced to be cancelled.

Colgate said she will reassess in the near future and keep her clients posted but has, for now, frozen all memberships.

“We’re a smaller, studio gym so it impacts us, and we do have TRX and spin classes, but to be safe we’re cancelling everything for now,” Colgate said.

She said she and her staff have gone above and beyond to keep clients safe throughout the pandemic, even after being forced to close for three months beginning in March, however, the latest regulations would force her to trim class sizes even further.

“I can’t trim classes again,” she said. “We had a wait list already and cutting class size again would add to that wait list. I don’t think that would be fair to my clients.”

Colgate, who is coming up on her second anniversary of opening the business in February, said she will still be open for personal training and, when they are once again allowed to offer spin classes they will do so under whatever protocols are in place.

“We have a great client base. Most have been with me since we opened,” she said.

“I’m disheartened and sad about it. My biggest thing is my clients.”

At Concrete Fitness, manager Jayden Nohr immediately shut down all classes last Thursday as a precaution once the order dropped.

“We’re going to have to cancel all of our group classes,” Nohr said. “We’ll wait it out and see what clarification comes of it.”

Following its daily shut down for cleaning on Friday, Nov. 20, Nohr said things were back to normal until Tuesday.

“We’re asking all our members to wear a mask everywhere except when you’re on your machine,” he said.

“We’re just adapting, like everyone else. We’re just asking our members to respect the mask order as best they can.”

Concrete Fitness’s squash court is also open for play, he added.

– With files from Katya Slepian/Black Press Media


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FitnessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Next story
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Just Posted

Patrons exercise at Re4rm Fitness prior to last week’s new, provincial COVID-19 regulations. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake fitness centres adapt amid new COVID-19 regulations

Gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning impacted

Patrons enjoy some skiing and the views at the top of the chairlift at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy nearing opening date; owners excited for upcoming season

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It was just a matter of time’: SD27 superintendent confirms two COVID-19 cases at LCSS

An entire PE class is self-isolating as Interior Health engages in contact tracing

A volunteer with the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association for the past 12 years and its current president, Mike Rispin moved to the lakecity in 1991. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rispin skates through pandemic at helm of minor hockey

“I never did plan on staying here, but I liked the outdoor activities,” Rispin said.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Most Read