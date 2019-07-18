Williams Lake Cycling Club hosts mountain bike film Thursday evening, July 18

Looking for something to do tonight? Join members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club for Return to Earth, an Anthill Films Production.

The Williams Lake Cycling Club is hosting the screening of a new bike film Thursday evening, July 18.

An Anthill Films Production, Return to Earth is the ninth feature from the award-winning adventure filmmakers.

“A cinematic journey that will immediately transport you into that feeling of total immersion you get on a bike ride. Fly through the lush coastal jungles of Oahu. Feel the dust from Utah’s otherworldly landscapes. Lose yourself in the untouched mountains of Patagonia. Connected by true to life examples set by some of the sport’s biggest athletes, unsung shredders and up-and-coming youth, Return to Earth proves that when we lose track of time, we can make the most of it.”

Read More: Cariboo First Nation using mountain biking to engage youth

Members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club will have their laptops at the event or bring your smartphone to get signed up as a member for the Williams Lake Cycling Club.

Club membership is $30 for individuals or $50 for families. This will not only get you into the movie but will also get you on the club’s free shuttle program on Saturdays (weather permitting). And for the little ones admission is free under six years old.

A membership to the club helps keep the area’s vast network of trails maintained and expanded.

There will be adult beverages (Trench Brewings Fang IPA and Four Winds Featherweight IPA as well as ciders) as well as some juice/water served.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

