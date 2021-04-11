Williams Lake Cycling Club gets bike park donation to bolster upgrades, maintenance

Plans are to complete three rideable lines each year, he added

Work began during the Easter long weekend on upgrades and improved lines at the Boitanio Bike Park in Williams Lake. The project, being spearheaded by the Williams Lake Cycling Club and expected to span the next couple of weeks, is thanks in part to a $5,000 donation from the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, and ongoing funding from the city. The work includes finishing off the pump track started last year and finishing three, rideable lines through the park. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Cycling Club plans to continue upgrades and improvements to its Boitanio Bike Park in the lakecity, thanks in part to a recent donation from the Williams Lake and District Credit Union.

“Bike park maintenance is going to be starting in April,” said Shawn Lewis, president of the WLCC, thanking the credit union for a $5,000 donation.

In addition to the ongoing funding from the City of Williams Lake, roughly $12,000 will be spent finishing off the pump track started last year, then finishing three rideable lines through the park.

“And then doing the regular maintenance,” Lewis said. “The lines already there will be lengthened. There are about three that didn’t get ridden and about 15 that are kind of sporadic and haphazard, but there’s a ton of dirt and a ton of lines. Once it’s all cleared up it’s going to be good.”

Plans are to complete three rideable lines each year moving forward, he added.

To complete the trail work in the park, the WLCC has hired Williams Lake’s Jeremy Stoward of New Path Forestry.

Lewis said if any riders have any suggestions about how the Boitanio Bike Park can be improved to please e-mail him at puddlebike@gmail.com.

“We’d like to have some community interaction on this, and get some ideas out there,” he said.



