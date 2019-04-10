Williams Lake Cycling Club AGM April 10 to get season rolling

The event takes place at 7 p.m. upstairs at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

Williams Lake’s Scott Horley races down Sweet Pea during the BC Enduro Series stop in Williams Lake in 2017. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Spring has arrived and, with that, the Williams Lake Cycling Club is hosting its annual general meeting tonight, April 10, to get things rolling for the season.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. upstairs at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

The election of the season’s executive, review of last year’s activities and discussion of upcoming events for this year’s season will be on the agenda.

WLCC president Shawn Lewis also noted it will be a chance to hear first-hand from various parties about what is going on with the land base that directly affects local trails.

“Come one, come all. Get informed and let’s ride,” he said.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter