Williams Lake Curling Club wraps up a successful season

Dryden team were the Mixed League “A” Division winners for the season. Holding their trophy are Irene Laffer, from left, John Dryden, and Betty Dryden, plus Konrad Laffer, not in photo. (Photo submitted) Mohr Team won the Ladies league for the season. Dawn Arnold, from left, Blair Mohr, Natalie Borkowski, and Darcy Lazzarin. (Photo submitted) The Pinchbeck team won Mixed League “B” Division winners for the season. Holding the trophy is Wendy Holtom, from left, Dereck Holtom, Bill Pinchbeck, and Cameron Sailor. (Photo submitted) Mixed League “B” Division winners for the season is the Pinchbeck team. Wendy Holtom, from left, Dereck Holtom, Bill Pinchbeck, and Cameron Sailor. (Photo submitted) Mixed League “B” Division winners for the season is the Pinchbeck team. Wendy Holtom, from left, Dereck Holtom, Bill Pinchbeck, and Cameron Sailor. (Photo submitted) The Dave Whitwell team were the Men’s League B Division winners. Pictured holding their trophy are John Hoyrup, from left, Dave Whitwell, Daryl Swan and Ian Lanki. (Photo submitted) The Bisaro team won the Men’s League A Division for the year. Pictured holding their trophy are Moe Monita, from left, Ron Bisaro, Mark Berg and Morgan Day. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Curling Club (WLCC) wrapped up its 2022-23 season last week with great success.

This was the first years since Covid that they were able to operate without restrictions and the board members noted that the atmosphere was very upbeat and that curlers enjoyed the competition and camaraderie and especially the great selection of craft beers in the lounge.

They offer curling for all ages and skill levels which include mixed curling, men’s and ladies’ curling, stick curling, social fun league, junior curling, school curling, mixed doubles, a competitive sponsor league, drop in curling and adult lessons.

This season marked their 75th anniversary as well as the completion of a lift to the ice level and the lounge. Work on accessible washrooms will continue in the off season.

They hosted three club bonspiels: a fun Mixed Doubles bonspiel in November, a Men’s and Ladies’ Joint bonspiel in February and a Mixed Bonspiel in March. The facility was also rented to the CIM for their mining bonspiel.

In the Williams Lake Men’s league final night teams faced off for the A and B finals.

In the A finals the Ron Bisaro team defeated the Bruce Geier team 7-4. In the B final the Dave Whitwell team beat out the Shane Dodridge team by the same 7-4 score.

The club is also sponsoring two junior curlers who will be attending the BC Winter Games in late March.

The Ladies’ League hosted a fun curling evening during the season as well where they invited family and friends to join them. Basic lessons were provided followed by a four-end game and pizza. Twenty guests attended and eight of those ladies have expressed an interest in joining a team in the fall.

Each competitive league wrapped up their season with trophies and prizes awarded to the winners.

Anyone interested in curling in the fall or anyone who wants more information can contact WLCC at 250-392-4636 or wlcc@shaw.ca or message the Williams Lake Curling Club Facebook Page.

With files from Ron Bisaro

