Williams Lake Curling Club begins work on accessibility project

Alison Duddy, accessibility specialist with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Williams Lake Curling Club manager Ken Hall, Rick Miller and John Dryden stand outside the club as work begins on the construction of a new indoor elevator. The work is part of an ongoing project to make the facility fully accessible for all levels of mobility. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Curling Club manager Ken Hall goes over plans for the elevator construction at the club to Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association accessibility specialist Alison Duddy of Quesnel. (Photo submitted)
Photo submitted
Photo submitted
Photo submitted
Greg Sabatino photo
Greg Sabatino photo
Norm's Carpentry Inc.'s Al Normand (owner, from left), and Jerod Povelofskie, stand where inside the future elevator shaft as Williams Lake Curling Club manager Ken Hall (back) stands on the viewing area above. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Greg Sabatino photo

The Williams Lake Curling Club has taken its first steps to becoming a fully accessible facility.

Work began earlier this month on the construction and installation of a new elevator shaft, which will connect the main entrance, lobby level and change rooms to the ice level shortly above, and to the lounge and spectator viewing area on the top floor.

Ken Hall, manager of the WLCC, said the idea is to provide people of all abilities an opportunity to fully participate and enjoy the sport of curling and to also allow for the club to house guests of all mobility levels at community events and functions.

Currently, the three levels of the club are only accessible by stairs. Hall said when the building was constructed in 1977, accessibility wasn’t a consideration.

“It’s nice to be able to get this project on the go,” he said, adding the total cost will be around $150,000.

Part of the cost will be paid for through a Red Cross grant received by the club following the 2017 B.C. wildfires, however, Hall said the club would be willing to accept donations for the completion of the elevator, and rest of the facility.

The club has hired Hoelzler Construction to do the work, who has contracted Norm’s Carpentry Inc., to build the elevator.

Being forced to shut down its regular season in late December for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall said many members were extremely generous in donating their remaining membership dues and league fees back to the club.

Quesnel national-level wheelchair curler Alison Duddy, who also works with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association as an accessibility specialist, visited the club earlier this spring to view the facility and to offer advice and recommendations to the club.

READ MORE: Curling club making accessibility a top priority

Hall said if some more funding — whether it be through fundraising initiatives, grants or donations — can be secured, the club would like to add mechanical, automatic doors to the elevator, and upgrade the washrooms to become fully accessible.

“We took a bit of a hit financially from the pandemic, but we were lucky we were fairly strong before it began,” Hall said.

In a normal year, the club hosts curling leagues for all skill levels throughout the fall and winter, several bonspiels, community events and youth curling programs.

If anyone is interested in supporting the club’s accessibility project they can contact Hall at the curling club at wlcc@shaw.ca or by calling 250-392-4636.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

curlingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

Just Posted

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes shared this photo of the binders and binders of letters and paperwork she’s received on area roads in the past few years. (Submitted photo)
Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads

Minister Rob Fleming said more resources were on the way to the region

Williams Lake’s Daine Dubois (left) and 150 Mile House’s Isaac Bedford have been named as recipients of the 2020 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Tribune file photos)
Two Cariboo athletes honoured with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

“You have honoured the province, your nations, and your families.”

A worker at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake. (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)
B.C. Mining Month celebrates innovation

Mining has long been important to the Williams Lake economy

Alison Duddy, accessibility specialist with the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Williams Lake Curling Club manager Ken Hall, Rick Miller and John Dryden stand outside the club as work begins on the construction of a new indoor elevator. The work is part of an ongoing project to make the facility fully accessible for all levels of mobility. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Curling Club begins work on accessibility project

New elevator shaft being installed

Taskeo Mines Ltd.’s Gibraltar Mine has released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report titled Sustainability: Our Low Carbon Future. (Photo submitted)
Gibraltar Mine gets top marks for limiting greenhouse gas emissions

Taseko Mines Limited has published its annual report on its sustainability performance for 2020

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. government to give more than $8 million for programs to curb gang violence

221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts among others will receive a one-time grant

Gord Judson steers his log truck down a forest service road, using two-way radio and call signals to mark his position for oncoming traffic. (B.C. Forest Safety Council)
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck

Remote recreation areas bracing for heavy pandemic pressure

Most Read