Williams Lake curlers win with double mixed team at BC Winter Games

Talana Brown-John, left, and Kelsey Camille hold up the medals they won on a mixed doubles team competing at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo submitted) Kaelyn Jones, left of Prince George, skip, Talana Brown-John, third, of Williams Lake, Kelsey Camille, second, of Williams Lake, and Joey Webb, lead, of Prince George, with coach Tiffany Heteni, represented Zone 8 at the BC Winter Games. (Photo submitted) Talana Brown-John, left, and Kelsey Camille cheer each other on while playing on a mixed doubles team with Liam O’Bryan and Jack Holmes of Prince George at the BC Winter Games in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Two Williams Lake curlers came home with gold medals from their first-ever BC Winter Games, held in Vernon March 23-26, 2023.

Talana Brown-John, 14, and Kelsey Camille, 12, were teamed up with two players from Prince George, Liam O’Bryan and Jack Holmes, for a combined mixed doubles team where they won three games and event.

Prior to the doubles mixed team games, the Williams Lake athletes played three games with their Zone 8 team in the Girls Division where they lost 0-3.

After those losses, Talana said it felt really nice to win the mixed doubles.

“I had a lot of fun,” she said. “The people I was playing against were really nice and supportive.”

Talana and Kelsey had never met the boys they competed with, but Kelsey said they played really well right away and found a way to communicate with each other.

“I really liked the experience of going to the games,” Kelsey added.

While they are finished curling until next season, Talana said she is hopeful they will attend the BC Winter Games again next year.

The girls also wanted to give a shout-out to the people who supported their efforts including Daryle Halfnights of Windsor Plywood, Roger Gysel from HUB International, the Wednesday Night Ladies Curling League, the Williams Lake Curling Club, Nancy Dron of Do More Promotional, Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation and coach Rick Miller.

READ MORE: Williams Lake curlers to compete at BC Winter Games



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

curlingWilliams Lake