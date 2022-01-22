Williams Lake curlers back on the ice after delays due to coolant leak

Ice plant break down leads to upgrades for curling rink

Curlers will be back on the ice this week in Williams Lake after their ice plant needed some repairs. (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An alarm on Christmas Day had volunteers and manager Ken Hall investigating an ice plant malfunction at the Williams Lake Curling Rink over the holidays.

The alarm had been triggered by a rise in temperature on the ice, which meant there was something wrong with the plant.

By Boxing Day, they had managed to speak to a technician who then came to take a look the next day.

Temporary repairs were made, but they did not hold and over the holidays, the plant lost all coolant.

This led to a more thorough search for a leak.

While the leak was finally located, with all the refridgerant gone, the club decided it was time for an upgrage they already were planning to undertake within the next year.

“It seemed to make sense environmentally and monetarily,” said Ken Hall, manager of the rink, about the swap to the new refridgerant.

“It was getting very expensive and hard to get.”

Curlers started back at league play Jan. 17 after the two-week delay.

