Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club welcomes skiers to Bull Mountain for 2022

Bull Mountain cross country ski area opened on Dec. 10 with fresh snow and smiling faces.
The warm temperatures and fresh snow made for challenging skiing, despite groomers working hard to get things ready, fresh snow filled in their hard work.
But the forested trails were a winter wonderland and despite the slower snow and covered tracks, skiers who made it out of their driveways despite the heavy snowfall were all smiles.
Of the five skiers passed on a short loop, four had their four-legged friends along for the ski, and everyone was smiling and enjoying the opening day.
The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (WLCCSC) is challenging local nordic skiers to a 10-BC challenge. The goal is for skiers to ski 10 times before Christmas (BC). Season pass holders who ski 10 times have essentially paid for the cost of their pass and ski the rest of the season for free.
To participate in the challenge, skiers can send dates they skied to: Info@williamslakecrosscourntyskiclub.com to get some WLCCSC stickers.
The group is also asking for messages celebrating the progress of the new day lodge facility and positive feedback for the dedicated volunteer groomers who help maintain the trails.
Bull Mountain Racers have already been down to Sovereign Lakes near Vernon for a Nordiq Cup/Western Canada Cup event and a couple racers will be heading down to Whistler for a Canada Games qualifier in January.
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
