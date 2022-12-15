Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club welcomes skiers to Bull Mountain for 2022

First-time cross-country skier Michael Horner was enjoying exploring the ski trails at Bull Mountain on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ski racer Nadia Wallin, right, is a member of the junior ski team and was helping to scrape and wax skis at Bull Mountain in preparation for the ski season. Beverly Rooke, in back, and their fellow volunteers were working hard to prepare the ski school skis and the rental skis on Dec. 10 as the ski trails opened for the season. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Steffi Fischer, left, and Dominique Melanson, along with Melanson’s two dogs, were out for a dog loop ski on Dec. 10, 2022 for opening day at Bull Mountain. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ski racers Anika and Nadia Wallin competed at the Nordiq Cup/Western Canada Cup Race and US Super Tour Dec. 4 and 5. Skiers from across Canada and the U.S. attended the skate sprint and classic races. Anika came in with a top 10 finish in the classic ski and Nadia with a top 15. (Beverley Rooke photo)

Bull Mountain cross country ski area opened on Dec. 10 with fresh snow and smiling faces.

The warm temperatures and fresh snow made for challenging skiing, despite groomers working hard to get things ready, fresh snow filled in their hard work.

But the forested trails were a winter wonderland and despite the slower snow and covered tracks, skiers who made it out of their driveways despite the heavy snowfall were all smiles.

Of the five skiers passed on a short loop, four had their four-legged friends along for the ski, and everyone was smiling and enjoying the opening day.

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (WLCCSC) is challenging local nordic skiers to a 10-BC challenge. The goal is for skiers to ski 10 times before Christmas (BC). Season pass holders who ski 10 times have essentially paid for the cost of their pass and ski the rest of the season for free.

To participate in the challenge, skiers can send dates they skied to: Info@williamslakecrosscourntyskiclub.com to get some WLCCSC stickers.

The group is also asking for messages celebrating the progress of the new day lodge facility and positive feedback for the dedicated volunteer groomers who help maintain the trails.

Bull Mountain Racers have already been down to Sovereign Lakes near Vernon for a Nordiq Cup/Western Canada Cup event and a couple racers will be heading down to Whistler for a Canada Games qualifier in January.

