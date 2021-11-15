Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club to host tailgate ski swap

Gear swap and sale and registration event Nov. 20 at the Anglican Church

Katy Jasper (left) and Mathis Goodrich, 9, honed their skating skills during a Jackrabbit lesson this past ski season with the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club. The club is planning a ski swap Nov. 20. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club will be facilitating a ski swap on Nov. 20 in the Anglican Church parking lot on Carson Drive.

The ski swap is a part of the group’s November registration drive.

This year they are inviting everyone who has ski equipment to sell to set up in the church parking from vehicles to avoid crowding indoors.

They will have a registration table set up downstairs in the church.

The group hopes to have some preliminary drawings of the newly proposed day lodge at Bull Mountain on hand at the ski swap, and also hope to capitalize on traffic to and from the neighbouring Medieval Market which will be on the same weekend.

The group’s early bird registration rates end Dec. 1 and there will also be a further rate increase in January.

