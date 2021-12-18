Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club opens trails for some early-season skiing

Volunteers prep the rental skis for the season with some waxing in the warming hut the weekend of Dec. 4. (WLCC Ski Club photo) Participants in the coaching course at Bull Mountain on the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12, enjoyed the chance to be first on the trails and test out the new lights at Bull Mountain during their course. (WLCC Ski Club photo)

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club trails at Bull Mountain are open for the season.

The club hosted a coaching course on Dec. 11 and 12 and trainees spent both days on the trails.

The new coaches will hopefully help to meet the high demand for the programs at Bull Mountain.

Club chair Robin Dawes said volunteers are “working their hardest to offer the community the best there is to offer” but the club would like to have more volunteers to meet the demand.

“Helping to coach the ski school program does not need to be arduous,” said Dawes. “Helping even a few days a season is tremendously appreciated.”

She also praised the work of the groomers they do have in getting the trails ready with a minimal snowpack.

The group announced the opening of Bull Mountain ski trails to the public with a Facebook post to their page on Dec. 12.

The gate is open and the tracks are set, where the snow is sufficient to do so, and it is early season conditions.

The S trails on Cataline trail and Canyon View trail are closed due to insufficient snow and skiers are asked to be cautious on Kiwanis.

There is still a lighted loop for night skiing, with upgraded lights making for a brighter experience, and the warming hut is also open for visitors.

The club does have rental ski equipment, but those will likely not be accessible until the new year as they are dependent on volunteer availability to operate the rentals.

Skiers need to sign in at the board across from the warming hut and day fees for those without annual memberships are $10/day until Jan. 1. After that, day use fees will be $15/day.

Cash and etransfer options are available.

The club’s Facebook page asks users to read the COVID-19 rules on the website prior to your visit to the trails.

The club says anyone interested in grooming, coaching, both for ski school during the week and weekend Jackrabbits, or helping with ski rentals can contact: info@williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca.

