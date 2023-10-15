Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club cuts the ribbon on new facility

A new day lodge will change the game for cross country in the Cariboo

Robin Dawes, chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club board of directors, says a few words at the grand opening of the new Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails on Oct. 15, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sunshine and fall colours heralded in a new era for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club Sunday, Oct. 15 at Bull Mountain.

A new day lodge for the club and a major new facility for the region was officially opened, ready to welcome skiers once winter arrives.

Around 200 people attended the grand opening, including representatives from the Williams Lake city council, Cariboo Regional District, School District 27 board of trustees, Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT), past cross country ski club presidents and the executive director of Cross Country B.C.

It was a major milestone for the club and for the region.

For many years, the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has gotten by with a small ATCO trailer for the only shelter from the elements at Bull Mountain.

This has limited the club’s ability to host regional events and made the school ski lessons less comfortable for young skiers.

Now, with a new lodge, skiers will be able to warm themselves by a wood stove, rentals will be able to be stored and maintained inside in the downstairs and supporters and parents can stay warm while they watch events hosted in the stadium area at the facility.

The club received a $430,000 grant from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport through the Targeted Regional Tourism Initiative to get the project started, with more funds then following from NDIT, the Cariboo Regional District, as well as some local business. Though there were delays in breaking ground and it was meant to be completed for the 2022/23 season, the project has not only reached completion, but the club has since also began work on further improvements to the ski area.

