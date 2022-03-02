Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club awarded funds for lodge

Another grant will go towards daylodge at Bull Mountain

Robin Dawes is the head of the ski school program at Bull Mountain as well as the chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club itself. She was up at Bull Mountain on Jan. 11 to lead the instruction on the first day of the ski school program for 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - WL Tribune)

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (WLCCSC) has been awarded a $279,399 grant by Northern Development Initiative Trust towards a new visitor lodge.

“Building a stunning, inclusive gathering centre anchored on the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing will not only be a huge contributor to the social and physical health of our area, but it will also become a strong attractor to our community. We are so excited to finally be sharing this dream,” said Robin Dawes, chair of the WLCCSC.

The grant was approved through the Recreation Infrastructure program and will go towards the new lodge at the Bull Mountain Ski Area north of Williams Lake.

The project includes the construction of a 2,400 square foot lodge with timber frame accents.

The upper floor of the lodge will have a gathering area with tables, kitchen and an accessible bathroom while the walk-out basement will offer a newly expanded ski rental facility.

Additionally, the project will include the construction of an outdoor pavilion to provide a gathering space and shelter for visitors, as well as two new log post and beam outhouses.

The visitor lodge will replace an aging Atco trailer to create a vibrant, sustainably built and inclusive community space.

The WLCCSC has already been awarded $430,000 by the ministry of tourism through the Targeted Regional Tourism Initiative.

