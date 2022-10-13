Williams Lake competitors bring home the gold, silver from 55+ Senior Games

The games were held in Victoria

Leo Rankin brought home two golds and three silvers for running at the 2022 BC 55+ Games. (Photo submitted)

Three Williams Lake seniors came home with gold from the 55+ BC Games.

Mona Knapp and her eldest son Rod Knapp won four gold medals in cribbage, Leo Rankin won two golds and three silver medals running and Pat Harton won two gold medals, also running.

It was the first time the Knapps competed at the games, Mona said.

“I was very nervous at first when we started,” she told the Tribune.

The duo played 18 games to reach the gold standing, sitting out for four hands because they were ahead.

In total they amassed 2,459 points with some games getting as high as 363 and 323.

When the Knapps moved to Williams Lake they did not have cable TV and there was not a lot for their four children to do.

Wayne Knapp, Mona’s husband who died 34 years ago, said at the time he was going to teach everyone how to play cribbage.

“We all learned and played all the time,” she recalled.

Today her adult children Rod, Louise, Earl and Ida come over on Sundays to play the game.

Another cribbage competitor Pat Cassidy attended the games and said she and her partner Joyce Bradshaw did not win any medals but had a wonderful time and met some great people.

“It was heartwarming that Mona came in her wheelchair as she is suffering from Parkinson’s and her son took time off from work to take her to the games and gave her a lovely time in Victoria,” Cassidy said. “The runner-up for the cribbage tournament who took home silver was also in a wheelchair. She is a two-times cancer survivor.”

From the sidelines, Cassidy and the other Williams Lakers cheered on the Knapps.

Next year the 55+ Games will be held in Abbotsford August 22 to 26 and the Knapps hope to attend.

Rankin said his gold medals were in the 5,000 and 1,500 metre races and his silver medals were in 10,000 metre, 100 metre and 50 metre dash.

“My strength is in the 1,500-metre,” Rankin said.

Having attended the games first in 2008, Rankin said he missed a couple of years when the games were cancelled due to COVID and when he stopped running due to an injury.

He said he was happy with his performance in 2022, but that he could have done better.

“Last time I was there in 2019 I got gold in the 10,000 metre and I beat the guy who beat me in 2022. I guess we will have to meet in Abbotsford to settle this,” he added, with a chuckle.

Most of the races were held at the Centennial Stadium at the University of Victoria, while the longer road race was around the airport on the Saanich Peninsula.

Looking ahead, Rankin hopes to run a trail race in Salmon Arm in a couple of weeks.

Harton’s gold medals were for the 400 metre and 1,500 metre.

He beat an old record in the 1,500 metre that was set 19 years ago for the 80 to 84 age group.

The previous record was 7.09.18 and Harton ran it in 6.28.10.

“It was a personal best for me. I started running 10 and a half years ago and at the 2014 games I did it in 6.51.00. For these games I knew I had a chance and I had prepared.”

Harton said he is getting older but not slowing down ‘so far.’

“I am just lucky I guess,” he said.

