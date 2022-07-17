Williams Lake Climbing Association hosts climbing clinics

New climbers had a chance to learn or refresh the basics in half-day clinics at Esler Bluffs

Mylon Turville takes a look where he needs to go next as he stands on a ledge partway up the climb Rat’s Condo on July 9. (Ekai Jorgenson photo)

The Williams Lake Climbing Association was pleased to host four Introduction to Rock Climbing Clinics at Esler Bluffs on July 9 and 10.

Organized by Ekai Jorgenson, club president, the goal was to provide a low-barrier opportunity for people in the area to try outdoor rock climbing. There were 24 registered participants in the clinics.

“We’re super excited to see so many new people out learning properly and enjoying the sport,” said Jorgenson.

“We’re also very impressed by our Canada West ACMG (Association of Canadian Mountain Guides) guide, he really went above and beyond.”

Jorgenson arranged for Canada West Mountain School to provide the services of guide Dane Schellenberg.

Schellenberg led two half-day clinics for both days, giving those new or rusty on their outdoor rock climbing skills the chance to try getting on the rock and introducing them to the area.

Schellenberg even bolted a new route while he was staying up at the bluffs in order to provide an easy, group-friendly option for his clinic.

The clinic was made affordable through sponsorship by Taseko Mines Ltd. — Gibraltar and lunch food was provided by Save-On-Foods, which Jorgenson then barbecued up to provide a hot lunch.

Weather for the group held out and feedback was positive, said Jorgenson, who has not been able to climb himself this season due to an injury, but he was happy to see more people out on the rock.

For more information on getting involved in climbing in the area, contact wlclimbing@gmail.com.

