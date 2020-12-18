Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association head coach Tania Lauren is presented a provincial award from the B.C. Speed Skating Association club for coaching excellence during a team practice on Tuesday, Dec. 8. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Bullets speed skaters zipping as pandemic slogs on

The Williams Lake Bullets have been speeding along relatively smoothly in the lakecity, largely unaffected by provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

With 11 speed skaters ranging in age from five to 17, the speed skating association has been working hard to ensure safe, productive training sessions at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex since the ice was available in the early fall.

“We can’t go to any meets is the only thing really different,” said Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association head coach Tania Lauren. “We’re doing a lot of skill building, we’ve been testing times … the kids are super happy to just be able to continue skating, and everyone’s glad to be out on the ice.”

Lauren said while no competitive meets are allowed under current restrictions, the club has been able to implement more “pursuit-style” races during practices.

In pursuit events just two skaters race: one on each side of the ice, then race against time, allowing for proper physical distancing.

“With the new regulations all we can do is the pursuit and when we’re skating we have to maintain at least three metres distance,” Lauren said. “In January, depending on what happens with the updated guidelines, we’re really hoping to get some long track going.”

READ MORE: Bullets speed skaters disappointed after short track provincials cancelled

She said at the beginning of the season cohorts were formed between speed skating associations in the province and, despite Prince George not being in Williams Lake’s cohort, hopes to attend a long track meet in the new year barring any further restrictions.

“They have a long track outside, so it could be a little different with what’s allowed, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for that one,” Lauren said. “The kids do miss the competition and, unless they change the 50 people gathering we’re not going to be doing any meets for the foreseeable future just due to the amount of volunteers it takes to run one meet.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, during a regular Bullets practice Lauren was surprised and honoured after being presented with a national, Speed Skating Canada award by club members and volunteers.

Lauren, who helped found the Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association in 2012 and has seen it grow from a fledgling program into one producing provincial-level skaters, was awarded the Coaching Award of Excellence for those who have made meaningful contributions to the sport of speed skating in the role of coach.

The award criteria recognizes exceptional achievement of the coach’s athletes with a strong link to the coach’s training program, innovative programming or initiatives that drive athlete recruitment or retention and coaching techniques that contribute to athlete development on and off the ice.

“I guess a bunch of members from the club nominated me and sent it to Speed Skating Canada, and it was an honour people would take the time out of their crazy busy schedules to do that,” Lauren said.

“It’s pretty cool. I went back and looked at some of the different people who’ve gotten it and I think only five coaches from B.C. have ever received it.”

Lauren’s son, Ty, and daughter, Leah, are both speed skaters with the Bullets team, as well. Ty is in his final season with the Bullets as he is set to graduate from high school this year, while Leah still has a few more seasons.

“The core group of people we have in this club are really great, and we’ve made the best of it and I’m hoping we can expand soon once everything kind of gets back to normal,” Lauren said. “We’re definitely still around and hopefully it carries on.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SportsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Greg Sabatino photo

Greg Sabatino photo

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

Just Posted

(Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Facebook photo)
Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake identifies positive COVID-19 case

On-reserve member returning from Kamloops tests positive

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District will explore hiring someone to work with medical professionals when they are hired in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. (Health Care stock photo)
CCRHD eyes hiring personnel to help medical professionals land successfully into communities

Meetings to explore the idea will be held with Williams Lake, 100 Mile House councils

Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association head coach Tania Lauren is presented a provincial award from the B.C. Speed Skating Association club for coaching excellence during a team practice on Tuesday, Dec. 8. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Bullets speed skaters zipping as pandemic slogs on

The Williams Lake Bullets have been speeding along relatively smoothly in the… Continue reading

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Man gets five year jail sentence for 2016 shooting at Lone Butte illegal cannabis grow-op

Nicholas Finley sentenced Dec. 18 in Williams Lake Supreme Court

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Cluster outbreak in Nechako Lakes Health Authority; NH urging vigilance

Cases continue to rise in B.C.’s interior

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read