Williams Lake Boxing Club sends strong contingent to Quesnel’s Rumble 27

Williams Lake Boxing Club coach Gary McLellan prepares young fighter Dawson Stangoe for his bout during Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Academy’s Rumble 27 Saturday. (Ronan O’Doherty photos) Williams Lake Boxing Club fighter Dawson Stangoe looks to work his jab against his opponent, Noah Lee, in a 100-pound bout to start off the card. The Williams Lake Boxing Club’s Joey Helminger lands a hard uppercut on Quesnel’s Chris Heaton in an exhibition. Williams Lake Boxing Club’s Duncan McLellan takes on Dan Mott in the feature exhibition, just before the main event, Saturday during the Quesnel 2 Rivers Boxing Club’s Rumble 27. Kevin Petryshen takes on James Mott of Quesnel.

Four members of the Williams Lake Boxing Club headed north for competition during the weekend at Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club’s Rumble 27.

Dawson Stangoe, Duncan McLellan, Joey Helminger and Kevin Petryshen each had fights on the card, which opened with Stangoe taking on Noah Lee in a 100-pound bout to kick off the evening.

There, in front of a packed house, Lee came out like a Tasmanian devil versus Stangoe, who held his ground and picked his shots carefully while mixing in some flurries of his own.

After the third and final round, Lee was awarded a split decision in what was an extremely close fight.

The remaining three lakecity pugilists squared off in three separate exhibition bouts.

Petryshen faced 58-year-old veteran James Mott — who picked up the Silver Fox Award as the oldest fighter on the card — while his son, Dan Mott, took on Williams Lake’s Duncan McLellan in the feature exhibition prior to the main event.

Helminger, meanwhile, also had an electrifying exhibition match with Quesnel’s Chris Heaton.

Although the pair held back on their power, the big fellas landed some blows that would have felled weaker-chinned men, much to the delight of the roaring crowd in Quesnel.

– With files from Ronan O'Doherty of the Quesnel Observer



