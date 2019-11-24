Williams Lake boxers throw hands at Lower Mainland event

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Boxing Gym members Arthur (left) and Duncan McLellan were in action Nov. 9 in Abbotsford for a pair of bouts.
Greg Sabatino photo Dana Matthews, shown here boxing during the Williams Lake Boxing Club’s show hosted in the lakecity this past summer, got in an exhibition bout in Abbotsford.
Ronan O’Doherty/Quesnel Observer photo Williams Lake’s Joey Helminger lands a left hook on his opponent during a recent victory in Quesnel.
Sonya Littlejohn photo Williams Lake Boxing Club member Dana Matthews gets ready to head to the ring alongside lakecity pro boxer Stuart McLellan, who was helping work the corner throughout the evening.

A fearsome foursome of Williams Lake Boxing Club pugilists took their talents to Abbotsford Nov. 9 to test their mettle at The Tournament of Champions.

Hosted by the Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club, the event featured several amateur fights including Williams Lake’s own Arthur McLellan, Duncan McLellan, Joey Helminger and Dana Matthews.

Arthur, 21 years old and competing in his sixth amateur bout, took on Phillip Lia Pappas of Gibsons in a three-round, 145-pound contest.

READ MORE: Boxers make most of dreary Sunday in lakecity

“We thought we won the fight but the judges didn’t seem to think so,” Arthur said of the decision.

Williams Lake Boxing Club coach Gary McLellan, also Arthur’s dad, said he thought Arthur’s opponent was busier, but wasn’t able to land too many significant blows in the fight.

“I only saw three shots get through,” Gary said. “Arthur was sticking and moving and hitting him with the jab a little more.”

Arthur, though, said he felt good inside the ring despite the loss, which moves him to two wins and four losses on his amateur career.

“He’s improved a lot,” Gary said. “He wasn’t brawling, which was nice to see.”

Arthur’s brother Duncan, 19, took on Vancouver’s Harkeapal Niijar at 175 pounds in a three-round contest.

Duncan also said he felt he did enough to win the fight, however, the judges decided otherwise.

“I laid an awful whooping on him,” Duncan said. “I thought I had it pretty handily.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake boxers net results in BC Bronze Gloves Championships

Gary said the first two rounds of the fight were close, but noted Duncan dominated the third round.

“He had him hurt a couple times.”

Duncan, meanwhile, moves to three wins and one loss in his amateur career.

In another sanctioned bout, Williams Lake’s Joey Helminger emerged the victor — improving his record to four wins and a loss — against Josue Darveau of Kelowna.

“Joey won a unanimous decision. He dominated all three rounds,” Gary said.

For his efforts, Helminger was awarded fight of the night.

Matthews’ opponent, meanwhile, withdrew at the last second, however, Kelowna’s David Wong stepped up to compete with him in an exhibition match.

“I was proud, and very happy,” Gary said of the way Williams Lake boxers competed at the event.

“They all showed improvement, they were listening to their corner. And that’s the biggest thing. I’m not always looking at whether they win or lose, but looking to see where they’ve improved.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Just Posted

Williams Lake boxers throw hands at Lower Mainland event

“They all showed improvement, they were listening to their corner.”

WEB POLL: Should prolific and domestic violence offenders be monitored by GPS?

Take our web poll:

PHOTOS: Cariboo Foundation Hospital Gala draws hundreds and raises thousands

The maternity ward of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital will be receiving some upgrades

PHOTOS: Ten Thousand Villages Market returns to the lakecity in style

Residents of all ages enjoyed this intimate and fun family event

Winter Lights Festival set to be a ‘community-wide Christmas party’

It’s held each year to celebrate the holiday season and the businesses of the downtown core

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Most Read