Williams Lake bowling leagues host year-end roll offs

Bowling leagues wrap up seasons in lakecity

Wednesday

Afternoon Ladies Bowling League Year-End Roll Offs

League Champions: Alley Oops!

First-Half Winners: Yo Yos

Second-Half Winners: Alley Oops!

Second Place: Yo Yos

Third Place: Klassy ladies

Fourth Place: Queen Bees

Team High Triple – First – Alley Oops! – 3,647

Team High Triple – Second – Klassy Ladies – 3,317

Team High Single – First – Yo Yos – 1,118

Team High Triple – Second – Queen Bees – 1,110

High Average – Caroline Munich – 211

High Triple – Arlene McCarthy – 733

High Single – Linda Hamilton – 286

Most Improved Player – Donna Jeffries – 286 – 8.75 points

Roll Offs

1.) Klassy Ladies

2.) Alley Oops!

3.) Yo Yos

4.) Queen Bees

Tuesday’s

Commercial Bowling League Year End Results

Overlander – 63

Cariboo Bowl – 59

Weatherby’s Roofing – 58

Pinnacle Pellet – 55

CT Ventures – 50

Investors Group – 49

Heartland Toyota – 54

Ladies’ High Single – Haley Thomas – Pinnacle Pellet – 393

Ladies’ High Triple – Lynn Bolt – Overlander – 922

Ladies’ High Average – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 231

Men’s High Single – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 403

Men’s High Triple – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 1,033

Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 255

Year End Association Roll Offs (April 17, 2018)

1.) Tuesday Night – Overlander, 4,709

2.) Club 55+ – Something Else, 4,657

3.) Sunday Night – Bags N Balls, 4,582

4.) Thursday Night – On Strike, 4,449

5.) Wednesday Ladies – Alley Oops, 4,315

6.) Monday Night – Who Gives a Split, 4,298

Previous story
Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government
Next story
Golf course ready to open after long winter

Just Posted

81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded at 10:20 p.m. to vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Isnardy named president at Williams Lake minor hockey AGM

New executive sworn in for 2018/2019 season

Demolition of former Lake City Ford site underway

A large excavator is on site demolishing the building at 715 Oliver Street

Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter

Corbin Bob believed to be in the Williams Lake detachment area

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Judge to decide Friday if fatal B.C. school stabbing suspect is fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein could have trial of Abbotsford case delayed because of mental health issues

Most Read