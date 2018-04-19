Williams Lake bowling leagues host year-end roll offs

Wednesday
Afternoon Ladies Bowling League Year-End Roll Offs
League Champions: Alley Oops!
First-Half Winners: Yo Yos
Second-Half Winners: Alley Oops!
Second Place: Yo Yos
Third Place: Klassy ladies
Fourth Place: Queen Bees
Team High Triple – First – Alley Oops! – 3,647
Team High Triple – Second – Klassy Ladies – 3,317
Team High Single – First – Yo Yos – 1,118
Team High Triple – Second – Queen Bees – 1,110
High Average – Caroline Munich – 211
High Triple – Arlene McCarthy – 733
High Single – Linda Hamilton – 286
Most Improved Player – Donna Jeffries – 286 – 8.75 points
Roll Offs
1.) Klassy Ladies
2.) Alley Oops!
3.) Yo Yos
4.) Queen Bees
Tuesday’s
Commercial Bowling League Year End Results
Overlander – 63
Cariboo Bowl – 59
Weatherby’s Roofing – 58
Pinnacle Pellet – 55
CT Ventures – 50
Investors Group – 49
Heartland Toyota – 54
Ladies’ High Single – Haley Thomas – Pinnacle Pellet – 393
Ladies’ High Triple – Lynn Bolt – Overlander – 922
Ladies’ High Average – Lisa McAlpine – Pinnacle Pellet – 231
Men’s High Single – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 403
Men’s High Triple – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 1,033
Men’s High Average – Morgan Mailhiot – Cariboo Bowl – 255
Year End Association Roll Offs (April 17, 2018)
1.) Tuesday Night – Overlander, 4,709
2.) Club 55+ – Something Else, 4,657
3.) Sunday Night – Bags N Balls, 4,582
4.) Thursday Night – On Strike, 4,449
5.) Wednesday Ladies – Alley Oops, 4,315
6.) Monday Night – Who Gives a Split, 4,298