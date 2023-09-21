Williams Lake bowlers to compete in virtual Canada-wide pro league

‘We are very excited. It’s something new for our little town’: Kevin McAlpine

Dustin Morrison, back row left, Caleb Cebuliak, Kevin McAlpine and Brent Morrison, Tyler McLean, front row left, Lisa McAlpine, Alex Airey and Vicky Boudrias make up the Williams Lake Canada-wide pro league team. (Photo submitted)

Eight Williams Lake bowlers are competing in a Canada-wide pro league in the comfort of their community bowling alley.

“You bowl in your own lane, playing live, against another team somewhere in Canada,” said Kevin McAlpine who is captain of the team alongside fellow bowler Tyler McLean.

This is made possible by livestreaming the games through an iPhone and an iPad, he explained, noting their first game will be Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m.

Teams are from B.C. to Newfoundland.

“It’s a big thing and something we have never done here,” said McAlpine, adding the people making up the team are eight of the highest scorers in the house league.

For the matches, five players will compete in five-pin bowling.

Anyone is welcome to come and watch.

There are 24 teams in the pro league and each team will play 11 matches.

At the end there will be a playoff round for the top four teams in each division.

Cost for the teams to enter was $2,500 each and McAlpine said the Williams Lake team received a couple of sponsors, which really helped.

First place wins $15,000, he said.

The entire concept was born during the COVID-19 pandemic through the organization 5 Pin Universe out of Edmonton when people were not travelling to compete.

There were 12 teams the first year and so much interest that the organizers decided to increase the number.

“It’s all done on social media and I know quite a lot of people across Canada who are participating,” McAlpine said.

He has been bowling since he was five years old and also mentors youth who bowl in Williams Lake.

