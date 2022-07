Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers recognized at annual awards

This year’s record-breaking Blue Fins swimmers received some recognition in June. Jadyn Johnston, from left, Annica Stalker, Cale Murdock, Rebecca Elefson, Taylor Fitzgerald, Braedi Hamar, Morgan Langford, and Rowan Smith. (Photo submitted)

Blue Fins swimmers were celebrated at their Annual General Meeting and Awards night on June 27, 2022.

The 2022 award-winning swimmers were: Swim-a-Thon Award – Braedi Hamar & Cale Murdock, I am IM Awesome – Jasper Bird, Lilly Reedman, Keiva Peterson, Most Improved – Emmeline Theriault and Niomi Neufeld, Hardest Trainer – Tiera French and Dylan DeRose, Club Records – Jadyn Johnston, Annica Stalker, Cale Murdock, Rebecca Elefson, Taylor Fitzgerald, Braedi Hamar, Morgan Langford, Rowan Smith, Most Best Times – Rowan Smith, Rookie of the Year – Annica Stalker, Most Sportsmanlike – Jordyn Stokes, Most Inspirational – Taylor Fitzgerald, and Swimmer of the Year – Cale Murdock.

